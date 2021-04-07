Naveen Polishetty's 'Jathi Ratnalu' OTT Premiere Date Announced, Find Out Here

Jathi Ratnalu has released worldwide and will be releasing on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on April 9, 2021. The Amazon Prime official account shared the poster for the film on their Instagram page on April 7, 2021. Their caption said that they were bringing the Naveen Polyshetty film and mentioned that they could hear the actors in the poster laughing. They further added that they could hear the people giggling while watching the film as they concluded the caption with, “#JathiRatnaluOnPrime premiers April 11”.

Jathi Ratnalu to premiere on Amazon Prime

The poster of the film shows three men dressed in prison clothing and laughing out loud. All of them have their eyes closed as they bursting out into raucous laughter. They seem to be standing in a field of sorts which also looks like a stadium. Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Rahul Ramakrishna, Faria Abdullah, Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam, Naresh, and Brahmaji make up Jathi Ratnalu's cast, which is produced by Nag Ashwin under the Swapna Cinema banner. The film's music is composed by Arjun Reddy's Radhan, and the camera was controlled by Siddam Manohar.

The massive success of Jathi Ratnalu, a recently released film, has become the main topic of conversation on social media. Due to the outstanding star cast and interesting plotline, the film, written and directed by Anudeep KV, didn't take long to catch the viewer's attention. Fans and Tollywood's leading actors, including Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Prabhas, and Vijay Deverakonda, couldn't resist gushing about the comedy entertainer.

Watched #JathiRatnalu last night . Congratulations to the whole team. Hilarious movie. I haven’t laughed soo much in recent years that much. @NaveenPolishety rocked the show with stellar performance. Rise of a new age stunning performer. @eyrahul was brilliant and effortless. — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 12, 2021

Remember vaguely interacting with @NaveenPolishety on the sets of 'One'! Came across as quiet, intriguing, and hardworking.. Knew the boy had a spark! Well.. he just blew my mind away!! Sensational acting.. Absolute ripper!! ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 13, 2021

Despite heavy competition from its contemporaries and new releases, Jathi Ratnalu was a blockbuster at the box office, according to a Filmibeat report. The Naveen Polishetty-starrer made Rs 3.94 crore on its first day in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Jathi Ratnalu has grossed Rs 52.05 crore during its run in the states. Notably, the film's worldwide pre-release company took in an outstanding amount of Rs 11 crore. In addition, the comedy film's break-even point was Rs 11.5 crore.

This is Naveen Polishetty's third big hit in a row. He was last seen in the Hindi film Chhichhore which made close to Rs 150 crore at the box office in India and won National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. His last Telugu film was Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya. The mystery-comedy was a critical as well as commercial success.

Promo Image Credit: Taran Adarsh Instagram