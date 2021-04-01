Neil Gaiman Confirms 'American Gods' Is 'definitely Not Dead' After Starz Cancels Show

American Gods’ executive producer and author, Neil Gaiman has responded to Starz’s cancellation of the further seasons, assuring its viewers and fans that the show is “definitely not dead”. The writer took to his official Twitter handle on March 31, 2021, and tweeted the update. He expressed his gratitude to his Starz team for the American Gods journey so far and wrote, “Fremantle are committed to finish the story that began in episode one”. The author, who penned the 2001 book on which the series is based, further wrote in his tweet, “Right now we're all just waiting to see which way forward is best, and who it'll be with".

Neil Gaiman: "American God is definitely not dead"

On March 29, 2021, Starz confirmed that American Gods cancelled and it would not be picked up for the new (fourth) season. The update came over more than a week after its season three finale premiered on the television. According to the report, as the news about cancellation started surfacing, there were rumours that a new season of American Gods might be possible. Neil’s recent tweet confirms the rumours.

Developed by Bryan Fuller and Michael Green, American Gods on Starz revolved around a war between the Old Gods of ancient mythological roots and the New Gods of modern technologies. Bankrolled by Fremantle, the show is executively produced by Neil, McShane, Charles Eglee, who is also the current showrunner, Anne Kenney, Damian Kindler, David Paul Francis, Mark Tinker, Craig Cegielski and Stefanie Berk. The show is based on Neil Gaiman's books with the same title.

It premiered in the month of April 2017. It is followed by two more seasons. It features Orlando Jones, Emily Browning, Yetide Badaki, Bruce Langley, Crispin Glover, Kahyun Kim, Omid Abtahi, Mousa Kraish and Pablo Schreiber. Meanwhile, Neil is also working on Netflix’s adaption of one of his comic book series, The Sandman. The series will feature Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry and Sanjeev Bhaskar and others. Neil will be serving as executive producer along with David S Goyer. The show is bankrolled by DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television.