Giant streaming platform Netflix treated fans with a piece of good news after they announced new series titled Eternally Confused and Eager for Love. The streaming platform took to Twitter and shared a teaser of the new series while introducing the cast of the series. Apart from sharing the announcement, Netflix also revealed that the trailer will drop tomorrow on February 18.

Created and directed by Rahul Nair, the show features an ensemble cast of actors Vihaan Samat, Rahul Bose, Suchitra Pillai, Jim Sarbh, Ankur Rathee, and Dalai. The show is Netflix’s first joint series with Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby productions. The official synopsis of the show reads, “He does this with the help of ‘Wiz’, a personification of Ray’s inner voice, who tells us what Ray cannot say out loud. In a quest to understand if he wants sex, love, or a relationship, Ray goes through a series of work-life misadventures and indecisions, continually finding himself, ‘Eternally Confused And Eager For Love.”

Netflix announces new series Eternally Confused and Eager for Love

According to PTI, the story of the series revolves around Ray, an awkward young man who is navigating adulthood and the daunting world of romance in the 21st century. Reema Kagti who is one of the producers of the series released a statement and revealed that the show is quite relevant for the current generation.

"Eternally Confused and Eager for Love is a fresh take on the daily struggles of Ray, a young adult, as he navigates the complexities of love, relationships, and sex in a post-modern world. We are very excited to have collaborated with first-time director Rahul Nair along with Excel Entertainment and Netflix on a series which will definitely connect with the younger generation today,” said Kagti.

The series is all set to start streaming on Netflix from March 18. Meanwhile, Netflix is all set to come up with some amazing concepts and series by the end of February. From The Fame Game to 83, there are some of the top films and web series that are set to be streamed on the OTT platforms this February.

