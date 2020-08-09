Netflix August Releases In India: Top 20 Shows And Movies Fans Can Watch; Check List

Netflix India will soon launch more than 30 shows and movies by August. The OTT platform intends to give its Indian audiences a buffet of choices to choose from. The plan includes classics movies, new launches and revival of old shows. Here's a look at 20 new films and series that will now be available for viewing on Netflix in August:

1. The Godfather (1972)

Godfather is directed by Francis Ford Coppola and is a cult classic. The movie showcases Marlon Brando as a mafia don and how he transfers power to his youngest son (played by Al Pacino) in the film. The film is rated 9.2/10 on IMDb.

2. Class of '83

Class of 83 is a Netflix original coming soon on the OTT platform. The movie is directed by Atul Sabharwal and will feature Boby Deol in it. The film is based on a book.

3. Masaba Masaba

Another Netflix original, Masaba Masaba will be a show about the life of Masaba Gupta and her mother Neena Gupta. Fans will be able to catch a glimpse of the life of the famous duo.

4.Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, a Netflix original, stars Janhvi Kapoor and is directed by Sharan Sharma. The movie will release on August 12 on the OTT platform.

5. Spider-Man: Homecoming

Spider-Man: Homecoming stars Tom Holland and Michael Keaton in the lead roles. The movie is based on the Marvel Comics character Spider-Man. Homecoming is now available for viewing on Netflix India.

6. Basic Instinct

A cult classic, Basic Instinct is a must-watch. The movie is directed by Paul Verhoeven and written by Joe Eszterhas. The film follows a brutal murder and its aftermath.



7. Berserk: Seasons 1–2

Beserk is a 2016 anime television series based on a Manga. All the anime fans would love this classic inclusion on Netflix. Berserk is a sequel to the Golden Age Arc film trilogy.



8. Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hill Cops is a 1984 American comedy film which also has elements of action. The film is directed by Martin Brest and written by Daniel Petrie Jr. and stars Eddie Murphy.

9. A Man Apart

A Man Apart is a 2003 American movie starring Vin Diesel and Larenz Tate. The film is directed by F. Gary Gray and was a commercial hit.



10. The Manchurian Candidate

The Manchurian Candidate is a fascinating American movie based on Richard Condon's 1959 novel of the same name. The film stars Denzel Washington as Bennett Marco and can be viewed on Netflix now.



11. Miracles from Heaven

Miracles from Heaven is a drama film that stars Jennifer Garner, Kylie Rogers, Martin Henderson, John Carroll Lynch, Eugenio Derbez, and Queen Latifah. The movie is available on Netflix now and is about a near-death experience.



12. The Mirror Has Two Faces

The Mirror Has Two Faces is a romantic movie that stars Jeff Bridges, Pierce Brosnan, George Segal, Mimi Rogers, Brenda Vaccaro, and Lauren Bacall. The movie is based on a French movie.



13. My Life

My Life is a classic 1993 movie starring Michael Keaton and Nicole Kidman. The movie was directed by Bruce Joel Rubin and was a big hit. A must watch on Netflix.



14. My Perfect Landing: Season 1

My Perfect Landing is a popular drama series that was created by the makers of BBC's Next Step. The series is about a gymnast and her life.



15. The Next Step: Season 6

An all-new season of the Next Step will be available on Netflix. The series follows the lives of young dancers who want to the win the title.



16. Operation Ouch!: Season 1

Operation Ouch! is a British comedy series for the viewing of children and younger audiences. The show stars Dr Chris and Dr Xand van Tulleken and is said to be informational.



17. Primal Fear

Primal Fear is a 1996 movie based on William Diehl's 1993 novel of the same name. The movie is a cult classic and a must-watch on Netflix India.



18. The Ruins

The Ruins is a movie that combines elements of horror, mystery, and the supernatural. The movie will now be available on the OTT platform.



19. Save the Last Dance

A 2001 movie, Save the Last Dance is a teen dance film produced by MTV Productions. The movie is about Sara, who is a young girl, and Derek.



20. Seed of Chucky

A 2004 film, Seed of Chucky is a black comedy slasher film. It is the fifth instalment in the Childs Play Trilogy.

