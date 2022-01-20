Netflix Drops First Look Images Of 'Bridgerton Season 2', Announces Release Date

Bridgerton Season 2 has created a lot of buzz online and is one of the most awaited shows. Ever since Season 2 of the show was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting for the series. Recently, Netflix released the upcoming Season's first-look photos and here, we bring you all the images from the much-loved show.

Taking to their official Instagram handle, Netflix shared a series of pictures, giving fans a glimpse from the show's upcoming sason. Sharing the pictures the streamer captioned the photo: "Who's ready for Lord Anthony Bridgerton's search for

luv?????? BRIDGERTON SEASON 2 MARCH 25TH! (sic)"

The posters gave royal glimpses of the upcoming show and the photos drop hints about what to expect from the series. The first picture is of Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma and Charithra Chandran as her sister Edwina. They are sitting on a sofa with their family's lovely pet corgi.

The second image features Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Basset having a conversation with Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton. In the next picture, viewers get a glimpse into Kate and Anthony's first dance which is one of their ballroom moments. Another picture gives a sneak-peek into Kate, Anthony, his brother Benedict, and Jack hunting in a forest. All the pictures have fueled the fans' excitement for the series.

Here's a look at Netflix's post:

'Bridgerton Season 2' release date and cast

Bridgerton is set against the backdrop of Regency-era London. And the central theme of the show revolves around the Bridgerton siblings - Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory and Hyacinth as all of them follow their journey in the London society in search of love, surrounded by friends and rivals.

The series is based on Julia Quinn's novels. Bridgerton Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on 25 March 2022 and will see several cast members reprise their roles, including actors Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Phoebe Dynevor, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Golda Rosheuvel, Martins Imhangbe, Claudia Jessie, Luke Newton, Luke Thompson, Will Tilston, and Polly Walker among others.

The American streaming television period drama series is created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes.

(Image: @netflix/Instagram)