Netflix Expected To Mint $900mn From Squid Game; Records 1.3 Bn Views In Just 23 Days

Streaming giant Netflix is expected to draw a market of at least $900 million all thanks to the much-binged first season of the South Korean survival thriller Squid Game. The estimation was observed in the index released by Bloomberg, which noted that globally, people have spent more than 1.4 billion hours watching the show. As per reports, the megahit series has crossed over 1.3 billion views within just 23 days of release.

The South Korean thriller drama has taken the internet by storm with its popularity emerging beyond all expectations. Not just the uniquely thought games, but Dalgona Candy and simplicity in attire has also inspired cooking and fashion choices of viewers but most importantly, the series reflected upon the grim reality of living under the burden of debt.

The show will garner $900mn value for the company

While the estimate is based on the Bloomberg index solely, Netflix has an entirely separate process to determine value derived from individual programs. The company catalogue differs from that of a movie studio and meticulously engages in steady new releases to entice viewers on a weekly basis.

However, coming to the Bloomberg index, the estimates were made keeping in mind the low production cost, which is $2.4mn per episode marking a total of $21.4mn. According to Netflix, Squid Game has so far generated $891.1 mn impact value (a metric used by the company to assess the performance of an individual show.) Meanwhile, the show has also beat the record of the British period romantic drama series Bridgerton.

According to Marie Claire, the k-drama has emerged to become the biggest streaming non-English series since its premiere on September 17. Meanwhile, fans have gone gaga over Season 1 and are calling for Season 2 soon. However, so far, there is no announcement on whether the show will be renewed for Season 2.

Squid Game

Written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the survival drama is inspired by South Korea's harrowing debt crisis. It shows a crowd of debt-crippled participants contesting for a hefty cash prize. The show runs for eight episodes in the first season. It stars Ho Yeon Jung, Lee Jung-jae, Gong Yoo, Wi Ha-joon, and many more.

Image: @SquidGame_Netflix/Instagram