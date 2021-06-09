Netflix Geeked Week: The Umbrella Academy, Locke & Key And Other Announcements From Day 2

Netflix recently launched its first-ever Netflix Geeked Week, which is a virtual fan-facing event revealing first looks and celebrating all things related to entertainment. The five-day event commenced on June 7 and will wrap up on June 11, 2021. The event will feature a wide array of exclusive news, new trailers, celebrity appearances, and much more. The Geeked Week can be streamed on all major platforms including YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, Facebook, and TikTok.

Netflix Geeked Week Day 2 announcements

According to a report by Syfy, the second day of the event, which took place on June 8, 2021, started with an interview with The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman, who revealed the titles of all 10 episodes for the third season. The titles also hinted at the introduction of the Hotel Oblivion, an inter-dimensional prison that holds the team's captured enemies. The titles for The Umbrella Academy season 3 episodes are Meet The Family, The World's Biggest Ball of Twine, Pocket Full of Lightning, Kugelblitz, Kindest Cut, Marigold, Auf Wiedersehen, Wedding at the End of the World, Six Bells, and Oblivion.

Steve Blackman added that they are doing a wilder, bigger, zanier season than ever before and that they are just building up emotional stores between this dysfunctional family. He mentioned that there are some very big surprises and some amazing changes that people will love to dig into, and there’s a lot of growth for this family this year in a way that people are just not gonna expect. Another series premiere set for the fall is Netflix's live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop. It was also confirmed that composer Yoko Kanno will be contributing music for the series.

The two-hour-long event also featured the cast of Locke & Key and they announced an October premiere for season 2 of their series, along with a collection of never-before-seen production stills. Other shows that were included in the live stream were The Sandman and Another Life season 2, which will release in the fall. And while Jupiter's Legacy was canceled, Mark Millar announced that there are still plenty of projects coming down the Netflix pipeline, including a six-episode espionage series titled Kingsman: The Secret Service.

Image - The Umbrella Academy's Instagram Account

