Netflix's 'Freud' Not Received Well By Most Viewers; Check Out Fan Reactions

Netflix recently released a crime-drama titled Freud on March 23, 2020. The story of the show revolves around the life of the founder of psychoanalysis, Sigmund Freud, and how he teams up with and a police officer and a psychic medium to solve a murder mystery.

Freud is set in Vienna in 1886 and is a German-language drama that comprises eight episodes. It follows the journey of a young Freud and his revolutionary theories that face heavy opposition. Check out the fan reviews and reactions to Freud below:

Also Read | 'Angry Birds' Animated Series Greenlit At Netflix

Also Read | COVID-19: Netflix To Reduce Traffic On Telecom Networks By 25 Pc To Mitigate Congestion

Fan reviews and reactions to Netflix Original 'Freud'

so i started watching #freud on netflix and i’m kinda disappointed ? i excepted a show about the fundation of psychoanalysis, how freud came up with his theories, etc.

but instead they implemented crime and paranormal elements and i’m like...ok??? — ً (@floweresques) March 23, 2020

done with #Freud on netflix. i thought it was gonna be the same as #TheAlienist but it was quite different. wiw. the characters and some parts of the plot was inspired by true events in freud's life. + — zoe⁷ (@ShoibeanG) March 26, 2020

Extremely disappointed with @netflix's #Freud! Why the hell is he portrayed a detective here??



I was so excited pa naman sana hassle — Jobby (@Jobbyyyyyyy) March 23, 2020

Watching Netflix #Freud to forget about the COVID-19 stress and it's a disappointment. Nicely directed though. — Michel (@MishoRicha) March 24, 2020

#Freud is pretty good, reminds me of Penny Dreadful. — Christopher 🤨 (@frontline1230) March 25, 2020

#Freud on Netflix: not at all what I was expecting, in fact, it could be named Fred. It is not based on an historical account, but I was hooked from the beginning. This is a story about a neuroscientist, bloody murder, paranormal activity and criminal detective work. — Sacelaon (@Sacelaon) March 24, 2020

Also Read | Netflix Shows Adapted From Books; From 'Locke And Key' To 'All The Bright Places'

Ok, I finally finished #Freudnetflix @NETLFIX don't get me wrong, I liked this a lot, I love good gothic, paranormal suspense but you could have called it "Klaus the Hypnotist" or something because this is very far from #Freud . But it's really god for the quarantine🖤 — Marina *I loved Freud, don't @ me* (@sansitark) March 24, 2020

Freud stars Robert Finster, Ella Rumpf, and Georg Friedrich in the lead roles. The show is created by Marvin Kren, Benjamin Hessler, and Stefan Brunner. Check out the trailer of the show below:

Also Read | Netflix Sets Up USD 100 Million Relief Fund Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.