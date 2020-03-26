The Debate
Netflix's 'Freud' Not Received Well By Most Viewers; Check Out Fan Reactions

Web Series

'Freud' series streaming exclusively on Netflix received a thumbs down by most of the viewers. Check out fan reviews and reactions of the crime-drama here

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
'freud' series

Netflix recently released a crime-drama titled Freud on March 23, 2020. The story of the show revolves around the life of the founder of psychoanalysis, Sigmund Freud, and how he teams up with and a police officer and a psychic medium to solve a murder mystery.

Freud is set in Vienna in 1886 and is a German-language drama that comprises eight episodes. It follows the journey of a young Freud and his revolutionary theories that face heavy opposition. Check out the fan reviews and reactions to Freud below:

A post shared by Tonny Souza (@tonny_souza05) on

Fan reviews and reactions to Netflix Original 'Freud'

Freud stars Robert Finster, Ella Rumpf, and Georg Friedrich in the lead roles. The show is created by Marvin Kren, Benjamin Hessler, and Stefan Brunner. Check out the trailer of the show below:

First Published:
COMMENT
