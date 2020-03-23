Netflix Shows Adapted From Books; From 'Locke And Key' To 'All The Bright Places'

Movies have the power to influence the masses. An online platform like Netflix is constantly updated to give its viewers new content. Netflix has a lot to offer when it comes to different entertainment genres. There are several genres, like horror, comedy, and romance. Here, we take a look at a list of book adaptations on Netflix in 2020. Read on to know more about Netflix shows on books:

Locke and Key

Locke and Key is a web television series belonging to the genre of supernatural horror. It premiered on Netflix on February 7, 2020. The story of Locke and Key is loosely based on the comic book series of the same name. The book was jointly written by Gabriel Rodriguez and Joe Hill. Locke and Key stars Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Petrice Jones and Jackson Robert Scott in pivotal roles.

All the Bright Places

All the Bright Places is a romantic teen drama movie helmed by Brett Haley. The film is based on the novel written by Niven of the same name. The movie was released by Netflix on February 28, 2020. All the Bright Places stars Elle Fanning, Alexandra Shipp, Justice Smith, and Lamar Johnson in pivotal roles.

I am Not Okay with This

I am Not Okay with This is a web television series belonging to the genre of coming-of-age comedy. The series is based on the comic book of the same name by Charles Forsman. I am Not Okay with This was released on February 26, 2020, on Netflix.

The Last Thing He Wanted

The Last Thing He Wanted is a political thriller helmed by Dee Rees. The movie is based on the book of the same name written by Joan Didion. The movie stars Anne Hathaway, Rosie Perez, Ben Affleck in significant roles. The film was released by Netflix on February 21, 2020.

P.S. I Still Love You

P.S. I Still Love you is an adult romance novel written by author Jenny Han. It was adapted into a film and was released on February 12, 2020, by Netflix. The movie is a direct sequel to To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.

