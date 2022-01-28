Netflix's 'All Of Us Are Dead' Is Touted As The New 'Squid Game' Amongst Fans; Here's Why

Netflix's new Korean web series All Of Us Are Dead premiered this week and has been grabbing eyeballs ever since its trailer was unveiled. All Of Us Are Dead is a new thriller/survival drama that focuses on a set of school students as they struggle to survive after flesh-eating zombies take over their school premises. As the show premiered on the streaming platform, several netizens compared the show to the globally acclaimed series Squid Game and even predicted it to surpass Squid Game's ratings.

All Of Us Are Dead stars Yoon Chan-young, Park Ji-hoo, Cho Yi-hyun, Park Solomon and Yoo In-soo in the lead role. It is based on the Naver webtoon Now at Our School by Joo Dong-Geun, which was published between 2009 and 2011.

Here are some similarities between Squid Game and All Of Us Are Dead

Survival theme

Both Squid Game and All Of Us Are Dead have a similar theme, that is survival. The students in the show have to rely on their survival skills to make it out alive during the zombie outbreak. Whereas in Squid Game, players had to gamble with their lives and survive till the end to win the game and take home the huge cash prize.

Same actor

Actor Lee Yoo-mi who rose to fame for her portrayal of Ji-yeong in Squid Game, will also be seen in the show All Of Us Are Dead. However, this time around Yoo-mi will be playing a negative role in the show, compared to her sweet persona in Squid Game.

you might remember Lee You-mi from her scene-stealing turn as Ji-yeong in SQUID GAME



you'll see her next in ALL OF US ARE DEAD -- dropping Friday -- where instead of deadly school games she's fighting to survive the zombie apocalypse pic.twitter.com/pa7jpUF1e9 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) January 26, 2022

Gore scenes

The trailer of All Of Us Are Dead featured quite a lot of blood, gore and action scenes, anyone with a light stomach won't be able to see these scenes. Squid Game also had its fair share of blood and gory scenes and looking at the popularity of the show, the audiences' appetite for gory content has increased over the past few years.

More about All Of Us Are Dead

The show got released on Netflix on January 28, 2022, and has a total of 12 episodes. All of Us Are Dead is directed by Lee JQ and Kim Nam-su. Chun Sung-il writes all 12 episodes of the first season. The official synopsis of the show read, "A zombie virus breaks out fast inside a school. Endangered students fight to survive and escape."

Image: Instagram/@netflixkr/@squidgamenetflix