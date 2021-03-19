Netflix’s Deadly Illusions Cast: Actors And The Characters They Play In This Thriller Film

Deadly Illusions is a 2021 American thriller drama film written and directed by Anna Elizabeth James, that recently released on the streaming giant Netflix on March 18, 2021. The official plot synopsis of the movie on Netflix reads as, “After a bestselling novelist suffering from writer's block hires a new nanny for her children, the line between fiction and reality starts to blur." Deadly Illusions had finished filming in 2019 itself but due to the pandemic, the release date was postponed to a much later schedule, ultimately settling with a 2021 release. Here is everything you need to know about the cast of Deadly Illusions.

Netflix’s Deadly Illusions Cast

Kristin Davis

Deadly Illusions characters include Mary Morrison, portrayed on screen by Kristin Davis. The American actor, most popularly known for her character Charlotte York Goldenblatt in the HBO romantic comedy series Sex and the City has received Emmy as well as Golden Globes nomination for her role in the comedy-drama series. Davis started her acting career in 1987 with the film titled Doom Asylum, but her big break came in 1995 playing villainous Brooke Armstrong in the Fox prime time soap opera Melrose Place. Her other popular works include The Shaggy Dog, Deck The Halls, Couples Retreat, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, Holiday in the Wild among others.

Dermot Mulroney

Netflix’s Deadly Illusions cast has American actor Dermot Mulroney playing the character of Mary Morrison's husband, Tom Morrison. Dermot is known for his work in films such as Young Guns, Staying Together, Where the Day Takes You, Point of No Return, Angels in the Outfield, My Best Friend's Wedding, About Schmidt among others. The actor also guest-starred in a couple of episodes of the popular series Friends as the character Gavin Mitchell. He was last seen in the horror-thriller flick titled The Blazing World, which released earlier this year in January.

Shanola Hampton

The cast of Deadly Illusions also has American actor Shanola Hampton. She is best known for her role as Veronica Fisher on Showtime dramedy Shameless. Hampton started her acting career in the year 2000 by being a part of a musical titled Tiffany Theater. Her popular films and television shows include The Hanged Man, Christmas in the City, Suburban Gothic, The Mostly Unfabulous Social Life of Ethan Green among others.

Greer Grammer

Greer Grammer also plays an important part in the film as the character Grace and the American actor is a former beauty queen as well. Greer is best known for her role as Lissa Miller in the hit MTV series Awkward. Grammer's first acting role was as a guest star on an episode of the Nickelodeon teen series iCarly in 2010. She then went on to star in independent films like Almost Kings, Chastity Bites, and An Evergreen Christmas. Her other known works include Too Close to Kill, The Last Summer, Melissa & Joey among others.

Image Credits: IMDb Official Youtube Channel