Netflix's 'Love On The Spectrum' Shuts Down Preconceived Inhibitions Of People With Autism

Netflix has brought another interesting, heart-warming show about people with autism. The central plot is telling the ‘difficult tale’ of people on the spectrum trying to find love. In an interview with a publication, director Cian O’Clery revealed that the show tells positive stories of seven central characters. The show is pre-recorded and shot in the suburbs. The theme revolves around central characters trying to find love. Apart from the actual dating, there are two long term couples whose story is about the ‘next big step’. Ruth and Thomas and Jimmy and Sharnae are showing the roots of their relationship and how it all started.

Netflix's Love on the Spectrum is romance, drama and a lot of myth-busting

Love on the Spectrum debunks any pre-conceived notion that people with autism don’t need love or a romantic partner. The director beautifully puts the word out in the stories that even though it is difficult, people on the spectrum can find love and support. The show has several scenes where a simple conversation brings two people together, apart from moments of awkwardness.

According to the interview of director Cian O’Clery, Love on the Spectrum is to bust all myths regarding people with autism’s requirement. Apart from constant support from the family, in the reality show, expression of love, romantic gestures and conversations are encouraged with the help of the production crew, family and peers. He believes that with little help, people with autism can live life differently.

'Love on the Spectrum' on Netflix is the flagbearer of emotions

Dating with autism can be complicated, often intimidating however the end result is a fulfilling experience as per the director who coordinated the dates of the characters in the show along with the production crew. Five episodes of Love on the Spectrum are about ‘real people on the spectrum seeking romance and the comfort of having a partner'. In the show, the production crew arranges dating opportunities like speed dating, blind dates with the help of parents as well as social service organisations.

Love on the Spectrum on Netflix does not stick to the basic of any other dating show, none of the characters are shown in bad light which is normally the case with other such show. Love on the Spectrum cast members are everything natural and real, from conversing about intercourse to telling their loved ones what they feel, it takes a deeper turn towards the fourth and fifth episode, where a lot of realisations will wrap the heads of the audience as well as the contestants. Apart from a heartwarming storyline, the director wishes for a followup of the show. He believes that the show will bring more discussions to life. It will be a conversation starter shutting down the romantic inhibitions around people on the spectrum.

