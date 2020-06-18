Dylan Sprouse Has The Most Amazing Things To Say To His Lady-love On Their 2nd Anniversary

Dylan Sprouse recently took to Instagram to wish the love of his life, Barbara Palvin, on the occasion of their relationship anniversary. The much-followed couple completed two years of being together and Dylan Sprouse had the sweetest things to say on the special day. The picture has received a lot of love from his followers as they express themselves in the comments section of the picture.

Dylan Sprouse’s adorable post for girlfriend Barbara

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are one of the most followed couples on Instagram. Dylan Sprouse recently wished his lady love a happy 2 year anniversary with a throwback picture and a paragraph talking about the love that he has for her. He posted a picture from the time the two love birds were spending their weekend in LA before the Coronavirus situation. In the picture, they can be seen posing for a selfie with bright smiles while also enjoying the stunning landscape. They can both be seen dressed in black outfits while they are enjoying the nature amid the mountains and valleys. In the caption for the post, Dylan Sprouse has poured his heart out while explaining the special bond that they share. He has started off by writing that he is two days late since there is barely any service in Yosemite where he is settled at the moment. He has written that they have been looking more and more alike with every passing year. Dylan Sprouse has also jokingly written that he is expecting them to turn into one creature with four arms and four legs. He has also added at the end that he loves her dearly. Have a look at the picture posted on Dylan Sprouse’s Instagram here.

A few weeks back, Hungarian model Barbara Palvin had also expressed the love that she has for actor Dylan Sprouse. She posted a picture of them sitting on a stone structure and enjoying a piece of watermelon. Barbara Palvin wrote in the caption for the post that they will stick together through thick and thin. Have a look at the post on Barbara Palvin’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Barbara Palvin Instagram

