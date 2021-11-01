Netflix's November Releases Promises To Make Viewers' Whole Month 'Sundar-eshwar'

Quick links:
As the month of November begins, Netflix has released its list of upcoming releases for the month. November is sure to be an exciting one with titles like Stuart Little, Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Red Notice and many more soon to hit the screen.
All-new seasons of The Good Doctor and Narcos: Mexico will also be released on the streaming giant this month.
Ever since the film was announced, fans have been waiting eagerly to see Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot together on screen. The action-packed film also promises a few laughs and will release on November 12. The film will revolve around the hunt for the world's most-wanted art thief.
The iconic animated film will release on November 1. For now, the platform will only release the first film from the franchise, which is loosely based on novels by E. B. White, by the same name. The film promises an entertaining and adventurous ride for viewers across all age groups.
The Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dasani starrer will see the duo as a married couple. However, they are forced to live apart and figure out how to survive a long-distance relationship as newlyweds. The romantic comedy has been a highly anticipated Netflix release for Bollywood fans.
Narcos fans were over the moon when the series was announced and could not wait for it to finally release on the streaming platform. The all-new season of the show will see an all-new generation of cartel leaders fight for power. It will also see journalists trying to learn the truth about the situation and government agents trying to make tough choices.
The upcoming crime drama will follow an outlaw, who learns that his sworn enemy is being released from prison. When the information comes to light, he gets his gang back together to exact revenge. The film is sure to be action-packed and full of suspense.
Apart from these, here are the release dates of the other titles that will soon be available on Netflix :
