Netflix's November Releases Promises To Make Viewers' Whole Month 'Sundar-eshwar'

As the month of November begins, Netflix has released its list of upcoming releases for the month which includes 'Red Notice' and 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar'.

As the month of November begins, Netflix has released its list of upcoming releases for the month. November is sure to be an exciting one with titles like Stuart Little, Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Red Notice and many more soon to hit the screen.

All-new seasons of The Good Doctor and Narcos: Mexico will also be released on the streaming giant this month.

Releases to look forward to in the month of November

Red Notice - November 12

Ever since the film was announced, fans have been waiting eagerly to see Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot together on screen. The action-packed film also promises a few laughs and will release on November 12. The film will revolve around the hunt for the world's most-wanted art thief.

Stuart Little - November 1

The iconic animated film will release on November 1. For now, the platform will only release the first film from the franchise, which is loosely based on novels by E. B. White, by the same name. The film promises an entertaining and adventurous ride for viewers across all age groups.

Meenakshi Sundareshwar - November 5

The Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dasani starrer will see the duo as a married couple. However, they are forced to live apart and figure out how to survive a long-distance relationship as newlyweds. The romantic comedy has been a highly anticipated Netflix release for Bollywood fans.

Narcos: Mexico Season 3 - November 5

Narcos fans were over the moon when the series was announced and could not wait for it to finally release on the streaming platform. The all-new season of the show will see an all-new generation of cartel leaders fight for power. It will also see journalists trying to learn the truth about the situation and government agents trying to make tough choices.

The Harder They Fall - November 3

The upcoming crime drama will follow an outlaw, who learns that his sworn enemy is being released from prison. When the information comes to light, he gets his gang back together to exact revenge. The film is sure to be action-packed and full of suspense.

Apart from these, here are the release dates of the other titles that will soon be available on Netflix :

November 1

  • Friday the 13th
  • Unknown
  • I Know What You Did Last Summer
  • Nowhere To Run
  • Mystic River
  • This Is The End
  • Transformers: Dark Of The Moon
  • Transformers
  • Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen
  • Transformers: The Last Knight
  • Saawariya

November 2

  • The Good Doctor: Season 4

November 4

  • Amina

November 5

  • The Club
  • The Unlikely Murderer
  • Big Mouth: Season 5
  • Gloria
  • Love Hard
  • A Cop Movie

November 7

  • Mughizh

November 9

  • Swap Shop
  • Playing With Fire

November 10

  • Passing

November 11

  • Love Never Lies

November 15

  • People Places Things

