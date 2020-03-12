'Queer Eye' Renewed For Season 6, Season 5 Releasing On Netflix This Summer

Netflix’s Queer Eye has been renewed for Season 6. The Fab Five recently took to Instagram and announced the details for the renewed season. The five makeover experts also announced that they are heading to Texas for Queer Eye season 6.

Fab Five marching towards season 6

Netflix's Queer Eye is one of the most-watched reality shows on the streaming platform. The show has already completed four seasons and also had a special four-episode run in Japan that dropped in 2018. Recently, the five fab experts of Queer Eye took to Instagram and confirmed the news that Queer Eye has been renewed for season 6.

Queer Eye fans are rejoicing over this news. The Fab Five also announced that season 5 will soon be hitting Netflix. According to a leading media portal’s report, Queer Eye season 5 will debut in summer this year. For those of you who are not aware of this, the first two seasons of Queer Eye were short in Georgia and the third and fourth season of the show was shot in Missouri.

The media portal’s report suggests that Qeer Eye season 5 was shot in Philadelphia. The upcoming seasons will once again show the Fab Five giving a total makeover to brand new “heroes”. The Fab Five consists of Antoni Porowski (Food &Wine expert), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming expert), Karamo Brown (Culture), and Tan France (Fashion Expert).

Apart from Queer Eye, two of the five experts were busy in their own little ventures. Interior Design expert Bobby Berk was a contestant on Dancing with the Stars. He lasted for five weeks on the show and was partnered with Jenna Johnson. Fashion expert Tan France was co-hosting Netflix's Next in Fashion alongisde British fashion icon and model Alexa Chung.

