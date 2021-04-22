Netflix's Shadow And Bone: Know What Time Does The Fantasy Series Start Streaming

The highly anticipated fantasy television series Shadow and Bone is set to premiere on Netflix this week. Given its high fantasy TV adaptation genre, everyone from fans to cast and crew is hoping the series will be the next Game Of Thrones. Know what time would Shadow and Bone premiere on the streaming platform.

About Netflix's Shadow and Bone's release time

Netflix's Shadow and Bone series consists of eight episodes in the first season. All the episodes will premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, April 23, 2021. The series will be available to watch at 12 am in Pacific Time (PDT), at 3 am in Eastern Time (EDT), whereas at 8 am in British Standard Time (BST). The show will simultaneously release in all the regions where Netflix is available.

About Shadow and Bone's cast and crew

Shadow and Bone is based on Leigh Bardugo's worldwide bestselling Grishaverse trilogy including the first novel Shadow and Bone and both parts of Six of Crows. The main cast of Shadow and Bone include Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, Archie Renaux as Malyen "Mal" Oretsev, Ben Barnes as general Kirigan, and the Darkling, Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Amita Suman as Inej Ghafa, and Kit Young as Jesper Fahey. The recurring cast of the series includes Danielle Galligan, Daisy Head, Sijaya Dasgupta, Calahan Skogman, Kevin Eldon, Zoe Wanamaker, among many others. The series is created by Eric Heisserer who has also served as an executive producer along with Shawn Levy, Pouya Shahbazian, Leigh Bardugo, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen, and Josh Barry.

A look at Shadow and Bone's plot

Shadow and Bone is set in a fictional fantasy world and tells the story of an orphan Alina Starkov from Keramzin in the Kingdom to Ravka. Ravka is a war-torn land split into two halves from the middle by a vast shadowy scar filled with darkness and monsters called the 'Shadow Fold'. After Alina joins a mission into the Fold, she faces a shocking event and learns that she is a fabled Grisha, a kind of witch called the Sun Summoner.

She has powers that could be the key to saving her kingdom as she posses supernatural abilities that could destroy the Shadow Fold. Alina meets General Kirigan who is a powerful Grisha and military leader and promises to teach her how to control her power. However, Alina later realizes numerous parties see her as nothing more than a pawn in their respective games.

