Netflix's 'Who Killed Sara?' To Be Renewed For Season 2? When Will It Release?

Netflix's Who Killed Sara? is a crime thriller that takes you into the world of the mafia with the revenge story of Alex Guzmán. The show's first season has recently been launched and has created quite the interest among fans of the genre. The 10-episode series ended on an enigmatic note that left viewers wanting more.

Is Netflix's Who Killed Sara? getting a 2nd season?

Netflix has officially announced that Who Killed Sara? season 2 is in fact happening. As per multiple media reports online, Who Killed Sara? season 2 release date is expected to be slated for May 19. A few new faces will also be joining the cast.

Who Killed Sara? cast that will be a part of season 2

While a lot of the show's original cast will continue a few new actors will also now be seen in the upcoming season. While the Manolo Cardona, Ximena Lamadrid, Carolina Miranda and others will reprise their roles, Ginés García Millán, Claudia Ramírez, Eugenio Siller and Alejandro Nones will also join the Who Killed Sara? cast this time around.

What to expect from season 2 based on Who Killed Sara?'s ending in episode 10

By the last episode, viewers could see Alex getting a different perspective of his sister's Sara's life. He was told that Sara was more dangerous than what he knew her. While a few of the characters like Don Cesar, his wife Mariana and Rodolfo's brother Chema were all shown to have motives for Sara's murder, the titular question was left open-ended with Who Killed Sara?'s ending. Who Killed Sara? season 2 release is expected to solve the mystery - although the most likely murderer of the lot is Mariana as she had also asked the family's employee Elroy to tamper with Sara's parachute.

While you wait for the next season, here's what you can binge on if you loved Who Killed Sara?

Netflix streams quite a few revenge dramas and investigative thrillers for you to binge on. How To Get Away With Murder is one such series that follows a murder case as an overarching theme with multiple tiny legal cases interspersed. It is a long watch of 6 seasons, but going by the IMDb rating of 8.1, one can expect it to be a worthy watch.

Netflix's The Killing is another show that follows a murder investigation, that of the murder of a young girl, from the point of view of the police. It interlocks three different stories. With an IMDb rating of 8.2 this 3-season series can be a good way to warm up for Who Killed Sara? season 2 release.