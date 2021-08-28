'Nevertheless' Starring Han So-hee & Song Kang To Release Original Soundtrack Album

South Korean romantic drama TV series Nevertheless recently aired its final episode on August 21. Fans of the series can rejoice as the makers of the show will soon be releasing an original soundtrack compilation album. The album will be available for sale soon and will include 10 original soundtracks and 15 instrumental tracks. Nevertheless featured Han So-hee and Song Kang in the lead roles and depicts the struggles that the youth face in love and relationships.

Netflix's 'Nevertheless' to release original soundtrack album

As per Allkpop, the makers of Netflix's show Nevertheless starring Han So-hee, Song Kang and Chae Jong-hyeop are all set to release an original soundtrack compilation album. The physical album sales will officially begin on August 30. The album will include 10 original soundtracks, which include KIMMUSEUM's We're Already, Night Off's Nevertheless, Park Ji Woo's Whisper, J.UNA's Butterfly, RIO's Heavy Heart, Sam Kim's Love Me Like That, Jukjae's Fall In Love, Say Sue Me's So Tender, SLAY & ALVIN's Love, This, and RIO's version of Nevertheless. In addition, the album will also include 15 instrumental tracks that accompanied the main characters' emotions. In total, the Nevertheless OST compilation album will include 25 different tracks.

Nevertheless was based on a popular Webtoon of the same name which was first published on Naver Webtoon, it tells the story of two people who are attracted to each other but are sceptical about love, owing to their past relationships. Han So-hee played the role of Yoo Na-bi, a student at Hongseo University's Sculpture Department who has given up on love but still wants to go out on dates. Due to a cruel experience with her first love, she no longer believes in destiny and has vowed never to fall in love again.

Meanwhile, Song Kang plays the role of Park Jae-eon, Na-bi's love interest and her junior in college who thinks relationships are a bother but likes to flirt. He is kind and friendly to everyone but is actually uninterested in other people. He is an expert in playing hard to get and does not show his true feelings. The series also featured Chae Jong-hyeop, Lee Yul-eum and Yang Hye-ji in pivotal roles.

(Image Credits: Swoon Instagram)