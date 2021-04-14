New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 7: Is Anupam Kher Leaving The Series? This Is What We Know

Season 3 of the web series New Amsterdam which released in March 2021 revolves around the premise of the pandemic that has affected the lives of people all over the world. Season 3 continues with the story of Dr Goodwin struggling to make one of the oldest public hospitals in the country into one of the best while juggling being a single parent to his infant at the same time. Now according to the latest episode, Anupam Kher who plays Mr Kapoor in the New Amsterdam series puts in his resignation which creates ripples in the hospital with the staff dealing with the sudden news.

New Amsterdam latest episode

The New Amsterdam Season 3 Episode 7 starts with Dr Iggy Frome planning a welcome back party for Dr Kapoor who is coming back to the hospital after recovering from the novel Coronavirus. However, things don't go as planned as Dr Frome struggles with keeping the party guests entertained while Dr Kapoor is running late. However, the party guests eventually leave as Dr Kapoor has still not arrived.

The episode however has a plot twist when Dr Agnes Kao tells Dr Frome that Mr Kapoor has resigned and he has sent a mail to the entire neurology department regarding the same. Dr Iggy Fore is appalled by the news and furiously leaves an irate message on Dr Kapoor's answering machine saying that he cannot believe that Dr Kapoor sent a mail to the entire neurology department but did not utter a word regarding his resignation with Iggy.

Why did Dr Kapoor resign?

According to media reports, Anupam Kher has decided to leave the show as the actor is facing challenges in his personal life as his wife Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with blood cancer. Kirron is currently undergoing treatment in India and added to that the current pandemic situation of the country, it is a challenging situation for the actor to keep on travelling to shoot.

Netizens react to Dr Kapoor's resignation

Fan of the series were upset with the news and took to their respective social media handles to share their reaction of the same. While the netizens understand that Anupam Kher had to take a break as his wife is undergoing treatment for cancer, they are hoping that Anupam who has been a part of the show from the start will come back as Dr Kapoor after a while. Read some of the fan reactions below:

I'm (not) okay with Vijay taking some time off to recover, but I need him to show up at least mid season or end of season. We can't lose Dr. Kapoor.#NewAmsterdam — Natasha (@PiscesChikk) April 14, 2021

Dr. Kapoor’s friendship with Dr. Frome is one of my favorite parts of #NewAmsterdam’s story...gonna miss all the lessons & wisdom he brought to the show ðŸ’šðŸ˜” — cleofe (@mariacleofe_018) April 14, 2021

We went from begging yall not to kill Dr. Kapoor off the show to him resigning. Is there a difference between the two ....hellooooooooooooo. Yall took him off the show like Whyyyyyyyyy. The people yall need to kill off yall not ... #newamsterdam We need Dr. Kapor backkkkkkkk pic.twitter.com/9MxOxL1mMg — Eunice Mernice (@sheneildis) April 14, 2021

I rebuke this development. Somebody needs to go to Dr. Kapoor’s house or something. ðŸ˜‘#NewAmsterdam pic.twitter.com/BvqwjITZc3 — It don’t MATTER what my name is! (@lbrass3) April 14, 2021

Going to miss you on #NewAmsterdam. ðŸ’ž — 51-50 Get Used To It ðŸ’›ðŸ (@zeebap2) April 14, 2021

New Amsterdam Season 3 cast

The web series debuted in 2018 on NBC and is currently running git's third season. Besides Anupam Kher as Dr Vijay Kapoor, the series also features Ryan Eggold as Dr Max Goodwin, Freema Agyeman as Dr Helen Sharpe, Janet Montgomery as Dr Lauren Bloom, Jocko Sims as Dr Floyd Reynolds and Tyler Labine as Dr Iggy Frome.

