Nirav Modi Scam To Be Adapted Into Web Series; Makers Promise 'gripping Story'

Pratik Gandhi-starrer Scam 1992 has been one of the most popular web series from India in the past two years. After the life of Harshad Mehta, who was involved in the stock market scam, was brought on screen, now a web series on fugitive businessman Nirav Modi is in the works.

The series, which has not been titled yet, is being adapted from senior investigative journalist Pavan C Lall's book Flawed: The Rise and Fall of India's Diamond Mogul Nirav Modi by Abundantia Entertainment.

Sharing the news with an 'announcing alert', the makers posted that they could not wait for them to bring the 'gripping story' to screens. The makers also seem to have grand plans for the series as they also shared that it will be a 'multi-season series.'

As per the statement from the makers, the series is in the scripting stage at the moment. They also revealed that a set of creative talent is collaborating with the project.

Pavan C Lall is set to serve as a consulting writer on the show. He said, "It is an extremely exciting opportunity, and I am thrilled to be a part of this book-to-screen adaptation journey." "Capturing the sensibility of a book in a cinematic way is not a simple task but I have full faith in Abundantia Entertainment and believe that they will do complete justice to this endeavour and give Flawed the appropriate visual mounting. Flawed: The Rise... is my effort to bring to the audience the tale of a larger-than-life entrepreneur - his spectacular rise and equally dramatic fall which brought an entire industry to its knees," he added.

The journalist had compiled the book with the help of personal encounters, interviews, and research.

Nirav Modi is the key accused in the Punjab National Bank fraud case, said to be worth an estimated $2 billion.

He has been lodged in the Wandsworth prison in South London. He was arrested in March 2019. The businessman is currently fighting extradition to India.

(With agency inputs)