Noah Schnapp Reveals Apologising To Doja Cat For Sharing Private Convo; Says 'All Is Good'

Doja Cat and Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp recently made headlines after the latter shared screenshots of the duo's conversation online. In the conversation, the rapper expressed her romantic interest in his co-star Joseph Quinn, and the news became the talk of the town. Days later, the rapper went live on social media and slammed the actor, after which he has now apologised to her.

Noah Schnapp apologises to Doja Cat

Noah Schnapp took to his TikTok account to inform fans that he has apologised to Doja Cat and that things are 'good' between them. He mentioned that he loves her work and there were 'no hard feelings' between the duo. He wrote, "Guys everything is all good I apologized and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings". He also added two hearts as he broke his silence on the matter.

everyone can relax now, there’s literally no hard feelings and brodi used her song in his last tiktok #noahschnapp #dojacat pic.twitter.com/fRVIUbzowl — Yngdggrdckxo💎 (@yngdggrdckxo) July 14, 2022

This comes after the Woman singer slammed the actor for sharing their 'private' conversations on his social media account. She began by saying that the actor is a 'kid' and that is it only natural to make mistakes. However, she later went on to call him a 'snake' in a rant on social media. In her live session on Instagram, she mentioned she 'didn’t feel comfortable' with Schnapp sharing their conversations online, as she said as per Daily Mail,

"I think that, to be fair, let’s try to be chill about it,” Doja started. “Like Noah is a kid, but, I don’t even know how old he is, but he can’t be over – like there’s no way he’s over 21. But when you’re that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb s–t. I’m like trying to be super fair. You make mistakes. Like you’re supposed to do that so that you know you’re not supposed to do that in the future. I did my share of f–k ups so that I don’t f–k up again. The fact that Noah did that, like went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably socially unaware and wack”.

I'M CRYING NOAH EXPOSING HIS DMS WITH DOJA CAT pic.twitter.com/cYNeMmRpMe — 🍢 (@knightsflop) July 7, 2022

