'Nobody' Movie Review: Netizens Are 'blown Away' By Bob Odenkirk's Latest Action Film

The film has received positive reviews from critics and Nobody movie’s IMDb rating is 7.5 out of 10. Read ahead to know more about Nobody movie review.

In frame: Bob Odenkirk; Source: A still from Nobody trailer

Nobody is an action thriller film directed by Ilya Naishuller and written by Derek Kolstad. Nobody cast includes Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, Aleksei Serebryakov, RZA, Michael Ironside, Colin Salmon, and Christopher Lloyd. The film has received generally positive reviews from critics and Nobody movie’s IMDb rating is 7.5 out of 10. Read ahead to know more about Nobody movie review from the netizens.

Nobody movie review by Twitterati

The story of the film revolves around a man who helps an underaged girl being harassed by a group of men. Post which, he becomes the target of a vengeful drug lord. Netizens have loved the film and have listed their opinions about it on Twitter. One user wrote, “If I was a film critic who liked the movie ‘Nobody,’ this would be a good review line: ‘Actually, ‘Nobody’ is perfect!’ “ Another user said, “#NobodyMovie Definitely my kind of movie after a long pandemic absence. Movie vera level. After #JohnWick and #peppermint movie, Oru tharamana Action movie. Summa action scenes yellam verithanama iruku. Don't miss it!! @filmicraft bro itha movie neega review la miss panitinga”

Few fans praised Odenkirk's performance by writing, “@NobodyMovie, a mini review: It’s basically #SaulGoodman playing #JohnWick. And that’s not a bad thing. Watch it just for the fantastic @MrBobOdenkirk,” “Pressing play on @NobodyMovie now. @Naishuller,@MrBobOdenkirk and Derek Kolstad crafted a helluva cold open. We are immediately taken in by this bruised, grizzled dude's pulpy story solely by his looks and attitude. Also perfect song cue. #NobodyTime”. Here are some of the Twitter reviews below. 

Why is Nobody rated R? 

Nobody has been R by the MPAA for strong violence and bloody images. It also has language that is inappropriate for kids and brief drug use. It was theatrically released in the US on March 26, 2021, and in India on April 9, 2021.

Cast of Nobody 

  • Bob Odenkirk as Hutch Mansell
  • Connie Nielsen as Rebecca Mansell
  • Aleksei Serebryakov as Yulian Kuznetsov
  • RZA as Harry Mansell
  • Christopher Lloyd as David Mansell
  • Gage Munroe as Brady Mansell
  • Paisley Cadorath as Sammy Mansell
  • Michael Ironside as Eddie Williams
  • Billy MacLellan as Charlie Williams
  • Colin Salmon as The Barber
  • Araya Mengesha as Pavel
  • Aleksandr Pal as Teddy Kuznetsov

