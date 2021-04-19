'Nobody' Movie Review: Netizens Are 'blown Away' By Bob Odenkirk's Latest Action Film

Nobody is an action thriller film directed by Ilya Naishuller and written by Derek Kolstad. Nobody cast includes Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, Aleksei Serebryakov, RZA, Michael Ironside, Colin Salmon, and Christopher Lloyd. The film has received generally positive reviews from critics and Nobody movie’s IMDb rating is 7.5 out of 10. Read ahead to know more about Nobody movie review from the netizens.

Nobody movie review by Twitterati

The story of the film revolves around a man who helps an underaged girl being harassed by a group of men. Post which, he becomes the target of a vengeful drug lord. Netizens have loved the film and have listed their opinions about it on Twitter. One user wrote, “If I was a film critic who liked the movie ‘Nobody,’ this would be a good review line: ‘Actually, ‘Nobody’ is perfect!’ “ Another user said, “#NobodyMovie Definitely my kind of movie after a long pandemic absence. Movie vera level. After #JohnWick and #peppermint movie, Oru tharamana Action movie. Summa action scenes yellam verithanama iruku. Don't miss it!! @filmicraft bro itha movie neega review la miss panitinga”

Few fans praised Odenkirk's performance by writing, “@NobodyMovie, a mini review: It’s basically #SaulGoodman playing #JohnWick. And that’s not a bad thing. Watch it just for the fantastic @MrBobOdenkirk,” “Pressing play on @NobodyMovie now. @Naishuller,@MrBobOdenkirk and Derek Kolstad crafted a helluva cold open. We are immediately taken in by this bruised, grizzled dude's pulpy story solely by his looks and attitude. Also perfect song cue. #NobodyTime”. Here are some of the Twitter reviews below.

@benshapiro Just saw your Godzilla v. Kong review. Good stuff. I don't know how you feel about graphic violence in action movies... but the movie "Nobody" is an absolutely fantastic action movie, if you like just blatant silly action and violence. — William Carter (@metroplex2k7) April 18, 2021

#NobodyMovie Definitely my kind of movie after a long pandemic absence.

Movie vera level. After #JohnWick and #peppermint movie, Oru tharamana Action movie. Summa action scenes yellam verithanama iruku. Don't miss it!! @filmicraft bro itha movie neega review la miss panitinga pic.twitter.com/fg6yqAdeff — Prabhakar (@pmprabha15) April 17, 2021

I was blown away by @NobodyMovie. @mrbobodenkirk showing the world there’s nothing he isn’t (unfairly) the best at. Also, may I pitch that this film be marketed as JOHN WICK FOR CAT LOVERS????? — Julie Klausner (@julieklausner) April 18, 2021

Pressing play on @NobodyMovie now. @Naishuller, @MrBobOdenkirk and Derek Kolstad crafted a helluva cold open. We are immediately taken in by this bruised, grizzled dude's pulpy story solely by his looks and attitude. Also perfect song cue. #NobodyTime pic.twitter.com/9ZZ1R4ZPNX — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) April 18, 2021

Nobody was one of them films i really enjoy in theaters — Movie Reviews By JT (@moviere09350416) April 18, 2021

Glad #NobodyMovie is getting some good reviews, it is a brilliant action movie. I described it as John Wick, but with humour and someone who can act. #nobodytime — â“‰â“—â“” â“‡â“”â“â“› â’¹â“žâ“â“§ (@__Donx) April 18, 2021

If I was a film critic who liked the movie “Nobody,” this would be a good review line: “Actually, ‘Nobody’ is perfect!” — Raj Desai (@_rajdesai) April 14, 2021

Why is Nobody rated R?

Nobody has been R by the MPAA for strong violence and bloody images. It also has language that is inappropriate for kids and brief drug use. It was theatrically released in the US on March 26, 2021, and in India on April 9, 2021.

Cast of Nobody

Bob Odenkirk as Hutch Mansell

Connie Nielsen as Rebecca Mansell

Aleksei Serebryakov as Yulian Kuznetsov

RZA as Harry Mansell

Christopher Lloyd as David Mansell

Gage Munroe as Brady Mansell

Paisley Cadorath as Sammy Mansell

Michael Ironside as Eddie Williams

Billy MacLellan as Charlie Williams

Colin Salmon as The Barber

Araya Mengesha as Pavel

Aleksandr Pal as Teddy Kuznetsov

(Promo Image source: A still from the Nobody trailer)