'November Story' Review: What Is The Verdict For This Tamannaah Starrer Web Series?

Tamannaah Bhatia's web series November Story was released on Hotstar+ on May 20, 2021. The Tamil-language thriller stars Tamannaah in the lead role as Anuradha and is directed by Ram aka Indhra Subramanian. G.M. Kumar appears as Ganesan, Anuradha's father in the web series. This is Tamannaah's second web series in the span of three months. November Story was met with largely positive reviews by the fans and critics alike. Let's take a look at what the Twitter consensus has to say.

Tamannaah's 'brilliant acting' in November Story

November Story is the story of Anuradha Ganesan, a hacker by profession who is ready to go to any lengths to save her father. Her father is the prime suspect in a gory murder case. The web series spans seven episodes which last for four and a half hours. November Story has an average of 8.6 out of 10 stars based on 186 reviews on IMDB. Fans of the actor have praised the performance of Tamannah for her acting in the web series. The storyline, along with the direction was also appreciated by the fans.

Excellent and extraordinary writing.. full of positive reviews ..dont miss this series #NovemberStory https://t.co/tC5TTbrJaN — R R (@nenuravi) May 20, 2021

This tweet expresses the excitement for the web series bilingually. The user made use of emojis to express their review for November Story. The review was mainly summed up in one line that concluded the tweet.

யாருயா அந்த Director & Cinematographer 🔥



தரம் 💯



Twist mela Twist vechu ppppaa Semma 👌



எதார்த்த நடிப்பு @tamannaahspeaks & Pasupathi Anna & Ganeshan character too



Best screenplay ever in OTT Series@DisneyPlusHS#NovemberStory #Novemberstoryreview pic.twitter.com/kA1EQXLFel — 🐯சோழத் தூதுவன் ❁ MI💙 (@Dhanushshield) May 20, 2021

November Story review: What else Audience said

This user also had some positive things to say for the actor and the web series. The web series is in Tamil, so it is just natural that it has reviews in the same language. The story, acting and genre were applauded.

Full of emojis and appreciation for the web series, this Twitter review points out the pros and cons of the web series. The screenplay was deemed as slow, but the story concept and performance make the show watchable according to this review.

This user gives the web series their own rating out of 5. A 3.5 score out of 5 is not bad for a show. Each review differs in the slightest, but what matters at the end of the show is worth the wait or not.

#Novemberstoryreview Rating - 3.25/5 A good thriller series with amazing screenplay, performances, Cinematography and Music. Worth watch 👌 @DisneyplusHSVIP pic.twitter.com/QHuwErcj6y — J V Mugesh Kumar (@JVMugeshKumar16) May 20, 2021

(Image: Tamannaah's Instagram)

