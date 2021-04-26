'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Series On Disney+ Hotstar Adds Mara Erskine To Its Cast

Obi-Wan Kenobi is an upcoming Star Wars series on Disney+ Hotstar. It marks the return of Ewan McGregor in the titular character as the Jedi Master and Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader. Several acclaimed actors are part of the ensemble cast and now a new member has joined the team.

Mara Erskine joins Obi-Wan Kenobi cast

According to Variety, Mara Erskine has been added to the Obi-Wan Kenobi cast. Her role in the series is kept under wraps for the time being. Mara Erskin's appearance in the show will mark her debut in the popular science fiction universe. She joins Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen as they return to the Star Wars franchise after around 16 years.

Mara Erskin is best known for co-starring and co-creating the Hulu comedy series PEN15. She plays Maya Ishii-Peters on the show and received an Emmy nomination in 2019 for best writing for a comedy series, along with Anna Konkle and Stacy Osei-Kuffour. Her acting credits include Frankenstein, Plus One, Scoob!, Betas, Man Seeking Woman, Casual, and others.

Star Wars: Obi-wan Kenobi cast include Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse making a comeback to the franchise as they respectively played young Uncle Owen and Aunt Bero of Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kung, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie are also a part of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. All of them making their debut in the Star Wars universe.

Obi-Wan Kenobi series is set to begin shooting in April. The story takes place 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. In it, Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Obi-Wan Kenobi series will be directed by Deborah Crow, who will also serve as an executive producer. Joby Harold will pen down the script, as he takes over Hossein Amini who departed from the show in January 2020 which led to its indefinite hiatus. Ewan McGregor, Kennedy, and Tracey Seward will also serve as executive producers. The limited series is expected to release on Disney+ Hotstar in late 2021 or early 2022.

Promo Image Source: Hulu YouTube