'Obi-Wan Kenobi': Star Wars Mini-series Gets New Release Date; Postponed By Two Days

Star Wars mini-series titled Obi-Wan Kenobi has been one of the much-awaited releases on online streaming platforms and was to premiere on May 25 on Disney+. However, the platform and the show's official social media handle shared a clip of Ewan McGregor making a rather important announcement. He shared that the premiere of the highly anticipated show will take place on May 27, as it has been postponed for two days, but also had something exciting to tell Star Wars fans about the web series.

Obi-Wan Kenobi release date

Disney+ and the Obi-Wan Kenobi social media accounts decided to break the news to fans and followers of the Star Wars universe on Thursday. They shared a short video of the show's lead actor, Ewan McGregor, who was seen addressing the audience. He mentioned that the release of the show would be postponed by two days, but to compensate. two episodes of the web series would release together on May 27, 2022. He urged fans to tune in to watch both episodes of the upcoming show together on Disney+ on May 27, 2022.

"Hello Star Wars fans, thank you for all your incredible support and response to Obi-Wan Kenobi. I have some important news, our premiere date is moving just a couple of days, from Wednesday to Friday, May 27, but here's the exciting part. The first two episodes will premiere together. So, make sure you tune in to both episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi streaming Friday, May 27th exclusively on Disney+"

The makers of the show recently shared the Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer and gave fans a glimpse into what to expect from the upcoming series. The show is set 10 years before the events of Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith, which was released in 2005. In the short clip, the lead star can be heard saying, "The fight is done. We lost."

The show will see Hayden Christensen take on the role of Darth Vader, while Rupert Friend will step into the shoes of the inquisitor. The series will also star Kumail Nanjiani, Joel Edgerton, Indira Varma, O'Shea Jackson, Benny Safdie and others in pivotal roles.

