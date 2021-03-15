'Ocean's Twelve' Actor Eddie Izzard Keen To Undergo Sex Reassignment Surgery

British comedian Eddie Izzard recently opened up about her interest in sex reassignment surgery indicating that she is giving serious thought about undergoing a physical transition to embrace her female identity. The Ocean's Twelve actor currently self-identifies as a trans woman.

Eddie Izzard might undergo physical transition

Eddie Izzard mentioned in an interview with The Guardian stating that she might undergo a physical transition, as she feels that it would be good to get up one morning and thinking that she looks like a woman. She also added that she is feeling better about her journey and feels that she can now express herself in a more feminine way. Furthermore, she stated that living life as a trans woman has become easier for her with age. However, when asked whether she is taking the hormone pills, she replied that she is happy about her transition but would like to keep certain things of her life private.

Upcoming Eddie Izzard movie — Six Minutes to Midnight

Actor-comedian Eddie Izzard would be next seen alongside Judi Dench in the film Six Minutes to Midnight. The award-winning film would be screened in PVR cinemas in India. The multiplex chain has acquired the theatrical exhibition rights in Indian territory to show award-winning films such as Minari, Six Minutes to Midnight, etc. The Eddie Izzard's film is slated to release theatrically by IFC Films on March 26.

In the film, she plays a faculty member Thomas Miller in the finishing school. On the other hand, actor Judi Dench has played the role of a school governess of a finishing school for daughters and goddaughters of the German elite from the Nazi Party.

This film is directed by Andy Goddard who has earlier worked on acclaimed series like Downton Abby, Altered Carbon to name a few. Apart from Judi Dench and Eddie Izzard, the film also features swiss actor Carla Juri who had earlier worked in Blade Runner 2049. Juri will be seen playing one of the German students with nazi affiliations in finishing school. Actor James D'Arcy and Jim Broadbent are also seen in crucial roles in the film portraying as British military and espionage personnel.