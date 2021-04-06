On Billie Holiday's Birthday, Take This Quiz And See How Well You Know The Iconic Singer

Billie Holiday, who was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on April 7, 1915, was a pop star of the time. She rose to fame in the 1930s with a distinctive style that reimagined modern singing and performance norms. According to her official website, Billie's influence continues to represent what is relevant in contemporary music more than 80 years after she made her first album. Holiday became a cultural symbol as a result of her complicated life and genre-defining memoir. Billie Holiday is remembered today for her artistic masterpieces, songwriting talent, imagination, and courageous opinions on injustice and inequality. On Billie Holiday’s birthday, take a quiz on the iconic singer who dared to be different.

Billie Holiday's Quiz:

1. What was Billie Holiday’s real name?

a. Elanor Fagan

b. Eleanora Fagan

c. Eleanora Faegen

d. Elanor Faegen

2. What was Billie Holiday nicknamed?

a. Lady Dawn

b. Lady Sunrise

c. Lady Day

d. Lady Night

3. Who was Billie Holiday’s music partner?

a. Lester Young

b. Billy Young

c. Bobby Young

d. Landon Young

4. Which part of America did Billie Holiday start singing in?

a. New England

b. Los Angeles

c. Harlem

d. Brunswick

5. Who was the producer who heard her and commended her on her voice?

a. Jay Hammond

b. Johnathan Hammond

c. James Hammond

d. John Hammond

6. In which year did Billie Holiday sign a music contract with Brunswick?

a. 1934

b. 1935

c. 1936

d. 1937

7. Where did Billie Holiday perform at a sold-out concert?

a. Carnegie Hall

b. Westnook Hall

c. Mayfair Hall

d. Opera Hall

8. What was the name of Billie Holiday's documentary?

a. Lady in Satin

b. Billie Holiday

c. United States vs Billie Holiday

d. Billie Holiday: A memoir

9. What was the name of Billie Holiday’s last album?

a. Lady in Red

b. Lady in the Starlight

c. Lady in Satin

d. Lady fame

10. How many Grammy Awards did Billie Holiday win posthumously?

a. 1

b. 2

c. 3

d. 4

Billie Holiday's trivia answers:

1. Eleanora Fagan

2. Lady Day

3. Lester Young

4. Harlem

5. John Hammond

6. 1935

7. Carnegie Hall

8. United States vs Billie Holiday

9. Lady in Satin

10. 4