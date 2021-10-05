'On My Block' Season 4: Who Killed Oscar & Spooky In The Latest Season?

As On My Block Season 4 recently hit Netflix, it has been receiving amazing responses from the fans as well as the critics. And now, when most of the fans have already watched the new season, they have been wondering about the death of their favourite characters from the show.

On My Block Season, 4 cast includes actors namely Sierra Capri as Monsé Finnie, Jason Genao as Ruben "Ruby" Martinez Jr, Brett Gray as Jamal Turner, Jessica Marie Garcia as Jasmine Flores, Diego Tinoco as Cesar Diaz, Jahking Guillory as Latrelle, Emilio Rivera as Chivo and others.

Who killed Oscar & Spooky in On My Block Season 4?

In the latest season, Oscar and Isabel are moving to Portland to start a new life together as they are pregnant. The season also reveals that they have been trying to convince Cesar to move with them. As they prep to move to Portland, Oregon, Cesar finds Oscar lying dead in the street outside his home. It is the biggest mystery for all the fans as to who killed Oscar, as anyone could have killed him as he was earlier a member of a gang. On the other hand, even Spooky dies in the latest season, however, no details about the murder have been depicted in the finale episode.

As Netflix recently hinted at the release of the On My Block spin-off series, Freeridge, the fans could speculate that the reason behind the deaths might be revealed in the spin-off series as it is likely to be connected to the show.

The series was released on October 4, 2021, and received amazing responses from the audience while creating a buzz among the fans with its mind-boggling storyline. Created by Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez, and Jeremy Haft, the American teen drama series follows the lives of four teenagers living in the Los Angeles neighbourhood, Freeridge, and how their friendship gets tested as they begin their high school journey. The first season of the show was released in 2018 and had ten episodes. The series was later renewed for the second season in 2019 while the third season in 2020. The latest season of the show is the fourth and final season.

