'On My Block' Season 4 Release Date: All Details About The Popular Netflix Show

On My Block, a teen comic-drama from Netflix, tells the story of some energetic teens living in a low-income LA neighbourhood. The series traces how they start to experience new life as high school students and humorously showcases their life struggles. Recently, the OTT platform released information related to the release date of On My Block season 4. Find all the details associated with On My Block season 4 release date, cast, and when you can start streaming it.

Also read: Is 'On My Block' Renewed For Season 4? Here Are Important Facts For Fans To Know

On My Block season 4 release date

According to the official announcement, the show is getting renewed for its fourth stint. The Twitter announcement on 29th January 2021 also offered another significant importance. Season 4 is going to be On My Block's final season.

Netflix also confirmed that On My Block season 4 would have ten episodes in total. But, Netflix has not clearly stated the release date. So, there is not much information about when the show will start. But, the previous three seasons of this series were released in March. If Netflix maintains this trend, then the show can be released in March 2021.

Also read: One Piece 1003 Spoilers And Release Date That You Must Check Out

According to pop buzz, the regular cast comprising Sierra Capri (playing Monse), Diego Tinoco (playing Cesar), Brett Gray (portraying Jamal), Jessica Marie Garcia (playing Jasmine), Peggy Low (playing Abuelita) and Julio Macias (portraying Spooky) will return in their usual roles in the final season. There is no news on whether other cast members will join them.

On My Block final season probably is going to be a concluding series, which may tell how the students end up. It will pick up the loose threads of season 3 and tie them to give a proper ending.

Also read: Redo Of Healer Ep 4 Release Date: Know When The Popular Anime Releases Its Next Episode

At the end of season 3, Brett got his chance on the school football team; Monse now has friends. On the other hand, Jasmine and Ruby are in a relationship while the latter is no longer close to Brett. Caser is currently leading Santos. Season 4 will tell how they overcome and face the new challenges life throws at them.

Also read: 'The Day Before' Release Date: Is It Arriving On PS5 And Xbox Series X?

Why is On My Block ending?

A lot of viewers are curious about why is On My Block ending. The show was very popular and is one of the most loved shows on this OTT platform, and it had a decent fan following. Hence, the ending may not be related to its popularity. There is no formal news on why is On My Block ending. Netflix is yet to make any confirmation on the ending or is the show being cancelled. Fans need to wait until the show releases or Netflix makes a formal statement on this matter.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.