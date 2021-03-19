'One Piece' 1009 Spoilers And Release Date: Everything You Need To Know About The Chapter

One Piece is a highly popular Japanse anime based on the manga of the same name. It recently hit the historic landmark of reaching a total of 1000 manga chapters. This is a very significant feat in the world of anime and manga. The latest chapter, One Piece 1009 is scheduled to release soon. Read on to find out when the chapter comes out and if there are any One Piece 1009 spoilers out yet.

One Piece 1009 Release Date

One Piece 1009 is set to release (as reported by Shonen Jump) on April 4, 2021. It's expected that the chapter will be released at midnight according to the JST (Japan time). If the release comes out on time, the English translation will be available as per the following schedule:

Pacific Time: 9 AM on Sunday, April 4, 2021

Central Time: 11 AM on Sunday, April 4, 2021

Eastern Time: Noon on Sunday, April 4, 2021

British Time: 5 PM on Sunday, April 4, 2021

One Piece 1008 Spoilers

As of now, no One Piece 1009 leaks are out yet since the raw scans of the manga haven't been released yet. However, there have been discussions on Reddit and anime forums on what might happen in the next episode. In that case, let's dive into what happened in the last chapter to prepare for the upcoming one. Let's take a look at what's going to happen in One Piece 1008.

The CP 0 leader says that the World govt has commissioned Dr Vegappunk to create a man-made Akuma no Mi(Devil Fruit).

Some characters speculate that the man-made version of the Devil fruit was eaten by Momonosuke when he was kidnapped.

It is later revealed Momonosuke ate the fruit and transformed into a fire breathing dragon.

Luffy tells Momonosuke that can now transform into a dragon and human form at will.

About One Piece

One Piece is one of the most successful, longest-running manga and anime adaptations of all time. The manga has been running continuously without any significant breaks since 1997, more than over 2 decades. Similarly, the anime, originally released in 1999, has been running for 20 years straight and is still going on. The story follows pirate Monkey D. Luffy as he goes on the search for the greatest treasure ever with his trusted crew. Along the way, they encounter countless adventures, daunting villains and awesome places. One Piece 1009 can be read online from legitimate sources such as Shonen Jump, Viz Media and MangaPlus. Stay tuned for more updates on One Piece and anime.