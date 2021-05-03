One Piece 1012 Spoilers: Why Does Nami Defend Tama Against Ulti?

One Piece chapter 1012 spoilers are out on Reddit. The new chapter promises various unforeseen twists and turns for the audience. As of April 28, 2021, the One Piece spoilers on Reddit have gone viral with over 98% upvotes.

In One Piece chapter 1011, titled The Code of Anko, the characters were in a gruesome battle in a fight to see who rises as the winner, good or evil? Big Mom gets an upper hand as she manages to strike Kid and Killer with a new homie called, Hera, which is powered by lightning. Zeus, Lomo, and Zoro manage to escape the Skull dome. Nami, Usopp and Tama rush to the Live Floor. They are followed by Page One who becomes a very difficult obstacle. When the trio runs into Big Mom, they trick her into killing Page One and clearing their path.

One Piece Chapter 1012 spoilers: Nami emerges as the saviour?

The next chapter, titled Vortex or Swirl, will see an interesting turn of events. Kiku, who sees the red scabbard approaching them, promises to defend Kanjurou. But Izou is worried for Kiku who loses her arm after being attacked by Kaido. Kiku asks the others to move ahead as she handles the approaching antagonists.

Nekomamushi learns about Pedro's death once she meets up with Shishilian. She also learns that the murderer, Perospero, is on the island, Onigashima, and so set off to go after him. On the other hand, Momonosuke feels two voices on the roof. Sanji finds Zoro, who is injured and takes him along with him. Shortly, Kawamatsu and Izou join Sanji and Zoro as they flee.

Ulti is devastated as she witnesses her brother Page One pass away due to Big Mom's hit. She attacks Big Mom but her efforts are in vain as the powerful Yonko stays unfazed. Ulti then turns towards Tama, who tricked Big Mom into killing Page One.

When Tama's ride and defender Komachiya gets defeated and falls, Tama gets hit by Tobi Roppo, the Beasts Pirates. This makes Big Mom extremely angry as she had taken care of Tama as her own. Surprisingly, the attack towards Ulti comes from Nami. She decides to defeat Ulti. When Usopp tries to remind Nami that they must escape, Nami refuses to listen. She needs to defend Tama, a child who is hit by a pirate, Ulti.