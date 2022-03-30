Last Updated:

'One Piece' Chapter 1045: Release Date, Time, What To Expect, Reddit Spoilers And More

The premiere date of 'One Piece' Chapter 1045 is just around the corner. Here's all about One Piece Chapter 1045 release date, time, spoilers and more.

One Piece

One Piece is an ongoing manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. It revolves around a young energetic pirate named Monkey D. Luffy, who has a goal to become the King of the Pirates. The Japanese series has a huge fanbase worldwide. The premiere of the popular Anime One Piece Chapter 1045 is just around the corner. Please check details about its release date, time, what to expect and more.

One Piece Chapter 1045 release date and time

The main protagonist of the series Luffy has only one goal and that is to become the pirate king. To achieve that he has embarked on a journey to find the treasure that only one person has found until now. Each of its chapters has been escalating fans' curiosity with them excited to witness what will happen next. The official release date of the series happens to be on Sunday, April 03, 2022. Take a look at the release time:

  • Japan – 01:00 AM
  • India – 9:30 PM
  • USA/Canada – 10:00 AM
  • UK – 4:00 PM
  • CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM

One Piece Chapter 1045 spoilers

We see a huge battle between Luffy Vs Kaidou, and the outcomes are beyond imagination. Kaidou stands up in the wake of conveying perhaps the most remarkable blow, however, we see Luffy resting there without any movement. He then, at that point, proclaimed Luffy to be dead. However, fans will be left at a cliffhanger with the ‘Joy Boy's’ return. The plot has reached an interesting point from where there is no turning back.

Where to read One Piece Chapter 1045?

Viz Media and Mangaplus are the two official sites where you can read the manga series. Bankrolled under the banner of Tomorrow Studious, the show is created by Steven Maeda and Matt Owens. The main cast of the show includes Inaki Godoy as Monkey D Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp and Taz Skylar as Sanji. 

