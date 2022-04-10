'One Piece' Episode 1014 Release Date And Time Confirmed; Check Details Here

As the Wano arc continues to lead Monkey D Luffy towards Yonkou Kaido, one of the strongest emperors of the sea, the fans of the popular show, One Piece, have been waiting for the upcoming episode of the series. However, One Piece Episode 1014 which was previously set to air on March 20, was postponed by TOEI Animation.

The production house of the anime detected unauthorised access into their system which hampered the release schedule of the upcoming episodes. Now, nearly after a month-long wait, the makers have finally confirmed the release date of One Piece Episode 1014. Here, we have curated everything that you need to know about its new release date and time.

'One Piece' Episode 1014 release date

Titled 'Marco’s Tears! The Bond of the Whitebeard Pirates!' the One Piece Episode 1014 will release in the United States on Saturday, April 16. Whereas, it will premiere in Japan on Sunday, April 17. The release date and time vary for each country owing to geographic locations and varying time zones.

'One Piece' Episode 1014 release time

As mentioned earlier, the One Piece Episode 1014 release time varies in different countries due to geographic differences. Check out the list below to know at what time will the anime series releases in your country.

Pacific Time: 6 PM PDT (April 16)

Eastern Time: 9 PM PDT (April 16)

Indian time: 6:30 PM IST (April 16)

British Time: 2 AM BST (April 17)

European Time: 3 AM CEST (April 17)

Philippine Time: 9 AM PHT (April 17)

Japanese Standard Time: 10 AM JST (April 17)

Australia Time: 10:30 AM ACST (April 17)

Where to watch the latest episodes of 'One Piece' online?

The anime series premieres on various OTT platforms. The availability of One Piece episodes can differ depending on your region, but you can likely find them on five websites:

Netflix

Crunchyroll

Hulu

Funimation

Amazon

The plot of the show follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, a boy whose body gained the properties of rubber after unintentionally eating a Devil Fruit. With his pirate crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, Luffy explores the Grand Line in search of the world's ultimate treasure known as the "One Piece" to become the next King of the Pirates.

(Image: @onepiece_staff/Instagram)