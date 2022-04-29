One Piece Episode 1016: Release Date, Time, Spoilers, What To Expect And More

After the glimpse of Luffy's powerful punch on the skull dome, One Piece fans have become eager to learn what will happen next. The intensified battle at Onigashima has taken a gripping twist in One Piece Episode 1015.

Now, the release date of One Piece's next episode is nearing. Here, we have curated everything that you need to know about One Piece Episode 1016's release date and time.

One Piece Episode 1016 release date and time

Titled 'Barto’s Special Room 2', One Piece Episode 1016 is all set to premiere on Sunday, 1 May 2022. However, the release time of the anime varies in different countries due to geographic differences. Check out the list below to know at what time will the anime series released in your country.

Japanese Standard Time: 10 am (May 1)

Pacific Time: 6 pm (April 30)

Eastern Time: 9 pm (April 30)

Indian time: 6.30 pm (April 30)

British Time: 2 am (April 24)

European Time: 3 am (May 1)

Philippine Time: 9 am (May 1)

Australia Time: 10.30 am (May 1)

Where to watch the latest episodes of One Piece online?

The anime series premieres on various OTT platforms. The availability of One Piece episodes can differ depending on your region, but you can likely find them on five websites:

Netflix

Crunchyroll

Hulu

Funimation

Amazon

Spoilers and what to expect from One Piece Episode 1016

Luffy has finally reached the top of the skull dome with team member Roronoa Zoro and worst generation pirates Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid. After watching a wounded Yamato on the battlefield, the mugiwara boy loses his calm and delivers a massive punch on Yonkou Kaido. The emperor of the sea, who did not accept a thunderous blow coming from Luffy, almost gets knocked out by the disastrous blow. After watching Kaido crumble to the ground, an agitated Big Mom asks Kaido to regain his composure.

The intensified battle between Luffy and Kaido also named as 'Roof piece' by fans is all set to begin. However, the next episode is going to be a special one dedicated to Straw Hat members Roronoa Zoro and Vinsmoke Sanji. As teased by the makers, it will be based on the duo's exploits at Barto's secret room. Seemingly, the anime fans might have to wait a bit longer to watch Luffy and Kaido unleash their power as they aim to demolish each other.

(Image: @zoro/@onepiece_staff/Instagram)