'Outerbanks' Season 2 Released On Netflix: Spoiler Alert! Know What It's All About

The action-adventure mystery teen drama TV show, Outer Banks, recently released its second season. The show is set in North Carolina and follows a group of wild teenagers who attempt to find out what happened to their leader John B’s missing father and the legendary treasure he found. Read on for more details about Outer Banks Season 2 -

Outer Banks season 2 has finally been released on Netflix. Fans who haven't seen the show can check out some spoilers here for the Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline led teen drama. To recap, Sarah and John B left for the Bahamas in the season one finale, leaving fans wondering. Keep in mind, that the Bahamas was the very place where Sarah’s father had sent the stolen $400million.

Here is an Outer Banks season 2 spoiler for fans: the show picks up exactly where it left off. The story follows John B and Sarah’s mission to try and grab the gold back from Sarah father, Ward Cameron. Obviously, the two face several challenges including a lot of drama.

On the other hand, Kiara, Pope and J.J are upset since the departure of John and Sarah, since they were presumed dead. Not knowing about their stint in The Bahamas, the Pogues try to find a way to move on. However, a situation relating to Denmark Tanny arises and they all get caught up in it. Outer Banks season 2, like its predecessor, is full of conspiracies, and deaths as characters continue to fight over drugs, power, and treasure.

Also, the unhinged Rafe is even more insane this season being scary and pitiful at the same time, continuing on his mission to somehow be the son his father will finally be proud of. On the other hand, Ward proves that he will do anything for his money, including putting the lives of kids in danger, even if it is his own daughter.

Outer Banks season 2 review (fan reviews)

Outer Banks season 2 release on Netflix has had fans storming social media with reviews and comments. The even more dramatic season brings several more twists to keep fans engaged. Here's what fans have to say about Outer Banks season 2 -

// outer banks season 2 spoiler



i hate kiara so much in episode 2 wtf im blaming her for everything — ★ amelia ?! (ia) (@haIoretro) July 30, 2021

outer banks season 2 is REALLLLLY good!! #OuterBanks — Jas. (@lilljayyyy) July 30, 2021

just finished episode 2 on outer banks season 2 and WHEW THINGS ARE GETTING OUT OF HAND — coloratura brainrot 🪐 (@glassesofwaters) July 30, 2021

Outer Banks Season 2 is so epic I just can't stop — Michanda (@JMichanda) July 30, 2021

The first two episodes of outerbanks season 2 has been insane — camden garcia ♡ (@_camdenngrace) July 30, 2021

EVERYONE NEEDS TO WATCH OUTER BANKS SEASON 2 RIGHT NOW — sarah🍀💚 (@chanwoowaeyo) July 30, 2021

i’m already on episode two of @obxonnetflix season 2 and lemme just say…..WTF SHERIFF — hailey barna (@BarnaHailey) July 30, 2021

