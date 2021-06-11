Owen Wilson In Loki Got Your Fancy? Here Are Other Films By The Actor You Can Watch

When it was confirmed that Owen Wilson would be entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe to perform a key role in Loki, audiences were ecstatic, and the excitement only grew after the first video clip revealed he'd be playing the God of Mischief's manager as the demigod drops foul with the Time Variance Authority. That feeling hasn't altered now that the first episode of Loki has aired on Disney Plus, and if anything, people are even more eager to see the comedian continue to steal the bulk of his appearances as Mobius M. Mobius. He may be wearing a wig and moustache, but he's still portraying an Owen Wilson-type character, which only adds to the enjoyment of his act. If you liked Owen Wilson in Loki and cannot wait for Loki episode 2, here are a few Owen Wilson movies to tide you over.

Owen Wilson movies

Marley and Me

Marley & Me, the tale of a pair of newlyweds that rescue a Labrador dog as a test to determine if they can manage becoming parents, is among Owen Wilson's most unforgettable films. Their lives, as well as the lives of their future kids, are shaped by the dog. Wilson is most commonly linked with comedies due to his humorous acting abilities. Despite its comedic parts, Marley & Me is ultimately a poignant narrative about a family's close attachment to their dog.

The Darjeeling Limited

As per IMDb reviews, The Darjeeling Limited is among Wilson's highest-rated movies. The film chronicles the tale of three brothers who reunite after their father's passing. They embark on a train ride throughout India in an effort to reclaim the severed sibling connection. Wilson portrays Francis, a young gentleman who has previously had a near-death encounter and is now on a mystical quest. Adrien Brody and Jason Schwartzman depict his siblings.

Midnight In Paris

Owen Wilson featured in Midnight in Paris, a lovely fantasy film about a screenwriter visiting Paris with his fiancée and her parents, in 2011. Wilson plays playwright Gil Pender, who is forced to reconsider his relationship with his fiancée while in Paris. The film's fantasy premise is that Gil goes back through time each night at midnight, resulting in a diverse cast of historical personalities. Rachel McAdams, who earlier starred as Wilson's love in 2005's Wedding Crashers, becomes his incompatible fiancée.

Fantastic Mr. Fox

In 2009, Roald Dahl's kids' classic book Fantastic Mr. Fox was made into a movie. It is widely considered to be among Owen Wilson's best films. Coach Skip was the character he voiced. Mr. Fox, voiced by George Clooney, must defend himself and his home against three terrifying neighbours in this thriller. Meryl Streep, Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray, Willem Dafoe, Adrien Brody, and Brian Cox were also a part of the film.

The Grand Budapest Hotel

The Grand Budapest Hotel is a film about a guy convicted of murder who is found not guilty. M. Chuck, a valet linked with the Society of the Crossed Keys, is played by Wilson. Ralph Fiennes, Saoirse Ronan, Tilda Swinton, Willem Dafoe, Adrien Brody, and Jeff Goldblum are among the other notable performers who appear in the film with Wilson.

