Ozark Season 4: Is Ozark Ending With Upcoming Season 4? Where Is Ozark Filmed?

The multiple Emmy-award winning web series, Ozark has a separate fan base. After entertaining the audience for three seasons, there is an intense buzz around the fourth season of the crime drama. The show has successfully hooked the audience for many years and is now making a comeback.

The money laundering and drug cartel-based drama, starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney in lead roles, witnessed a family move to a small town to escape their problems. The series becomes darker and more intense with each of its seasons. Season three had one of the most dramatic endings leaving fans eager to know what to expect from the next season. As the release date of the fourth instalment of the popular series is inching closer, we bring you every detail about the series, from its filming location to the shows ending with the upcoming season 4.

What is the Ozark series all about?

Ozark revolves around the journey of Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) as they shift to the Lake of the Ozarks for money laundering under a drug cartel boss Omar Navarro.

What to expect from the new season?

The new season is likely to showcase Marty and Wendy's quest to win over the Mexican drug cartel boss, with the FBI and the cartel keeping tabs on their every move. Whether they battle their way to the top or are all caught up with their past deeds remains the question among the audience.

Release date of Ozark 4?

Ozark 4 will be released in two parts this year. Part one will premiere on 21st January 2022, in the first part, the first seven episodes will air. The second half of the 14-episode series is set to be released later this year.

Is Ozark ending with upcoming season 4?

Netflix confirmed the news that the Ozark series will come to an end and season four will be their last instalment.

Where was Ozark filmed?

The majority of the Ozark series is filmed around the Lake of the Ozarks in the state of Missouri, parts of the show are filmed in locations of Atlanta, Georgia especially around Lake Lanier and Lake Allatoona.

The cast of the Ozark series

The show also stars Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, John Bedford Lloyd, and Joseph Sikora.

Image: Ozark/Instagram