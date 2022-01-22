Ozark Season 4 Part 2 Release Date And Time: When Is Ozark Part 2 Of Finale Coming Out?

Ozark became a talking point upon its release on Netflix on Friday. The Emmy-winning series once again gripped audiences who shared their opinions on the show, and many praised tense moments and performances. The fourth season, however, did not end with the launch of the recently-released seven episodes, and there is more action and drama in store in the season.

Many might have binged-watched the latest season upon its release, and wondering when the next instalment of episodes would be released. Here's all you need to know on the second batch of episodes, right from its likely release date to a number of episodes.

Ozark Season 4 Part 2 Release Date and Time

At the time of Ozark being renewed itself, it had been announced that the fourth season will consist of 14 episodes and that it would split into two parts. While the first part of the episodes is released now, the second part of the episodes, consisting of seven episodes is also scheduled to release later this year.

Till now, there is no confirmation from the makers on the exact release date. However, it is confirmed that the show will hit the screens again this year and 'soon.' This was shared by Jason Bateman, who essays the part of Marty Bryde, during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel that the announcement on the release date of the show will be made 'soon.'

The shooting of the series has already been completed, so only the post-production is pending, as per a report on Elle. The show has already won numerous Emmy Awards but will be hopeful of having a go for 2022 Emmys, for which it will have to stream the series before May 31.

Is Ozark season 4 the finale?

It has been confirmed that the series will end with the latest season and the launch of the two parts of the season. Showrunner Chris Mundy, in an interview with The Wrap, had shared that the makers were contemplating between four and five seasons for the show, and they preferably wished to wrap it in four as they did not want to appear repetitive. Eventually, Netflix came up with the idea of releasing it in the form of a long season, but with a break between the parts.

A few weeks ago, another popular show Money Heist had concluded the final season with a release in two parts.

What will be the plot of Ozark Season 4 Part 2?

The final part of the last season will showcase whether the Byrde family, Marty, Wendy, Charlotte and Jonah will survive after all the twists and turns in their money-laundering operation. It'd be interesting to know this after the car crash, which was a regular glimpse of the first part.

With Ruth being the only major one left from the local criminal family, she is out to do it all to take out Javi, after realising that he had killed Wyatt Langmore. Wendy's operations of the Byrde Foundation as they seek to expand the family's wealth will also be clearer in the next part. The surrounding details regarding the deaths of Wyatt, Darlene and Helen, and the investigators coming into the picture too will emerge in the finale.

Image: Instagram/@ozark