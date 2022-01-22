Ozark Season 4 Part 1 Ending Explained: Will Ruth Kill Javi Before The Latter Is Arrested?

Ozark is a popular American crime drama television series that is creating a buzz among the audience for its thrilling plotline and amazing characters. As the first part of season 4 is currently streaming on the OTT platform, Netflix, the ending of part 1 has left the fans amazed and baffled at the same time. Here's the full explanation of the ending of Ozark season 4 part 1.

The series also received a total of thirty-two Primetime Emmy Award nominations including two for Outstanding Drama Series, with Jason Bateman winning for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series in 2019 and Julia Garner winning Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2019 and 2020. Jason Bateman has received two Golden Globe Award nominations for Best Actor – Television Series Drama.

Ozark Season 4 Part 1 Ending Explained

The episode depicts that as Navarro is currently in jail, the FBI is ready to extradite him back to Mexico if he gives them his nephew, Javi. Navarro then convinces Javi to meet the FBI so that he could return to his land resulting in Javi's arrest. On the other hand, Javi has been eager to take over his uncle's empire as he thinks that his uncle is planning to step down from his position. Meanwhile, Ruth visits the newlyweds to congratulate them but gets welcomed by their corpses. This leaves Ruth in fury and she heads over to Byrdes' house to get answers. As Marty and Wendy do not open their mouths, Ruth warns them and they reveal that it was Javi who killed his cousin.

While Navarro expects Javi to get arrested in 48 hours so that he can walk freely, Ruth, on the other hand, is chasing Javi to murder him. If Ruth kills Javi, then Marty and Wendy will be on Navarro's radar. Meanwhile, Charlotte is planning to leave the family and go to Chicago with her parents but Jonah wants to continue laundering money for Ruth and Darlene. It will also be interesting to see Mel Sattem figure out the truth behind Helen and Byrdes' business dealings. So far, he believes that Ben is responsible for Helen's death and even eavesdrop on a serious conversation between Charlotte and Jonah.

Image: A Still from Ozark