Ozark Season 4: Who Was Ben On Ozark And What Happened To Him? Check Details Here

The Netflix crime drama Ozark is back with its fourth season. The multiple Emmy award-winning web series, which has a separate fanbase, thoroughly entertained its viewers till its third season in 2020. The show is now back with its much-awaited fourth season and has successfully hooked the audience.

While fans are watching the first two episodes of the show, which were released on January 21, 2022, they are also willing to revisit the stories of some of its major characters. Here are all the answers to who was Ben in the show and what happened to him.

Who is Ben on Ozark?

Ben Davis on Ozark is Wendy Byrde's brother. He first appeared in the third season of the show, despite his mention several times in the previous seasons. Ben was a substitute teacher, who was fired from his job as he lost his cool when a private picture of one of his students made rounds in the class. He took the matter into his own hands, disposed of the cell phones of the entire class, and also assaulted somebody. As the authorities were hunting him down, he took refuge with Wendy.

Making himself at home, he also befriended Jonah and falls for Ruth. While Ruth does not agree with Ben's feelings for her, she eventually falls for him. However, their relationship faces a hard time which results in Ben refusing to take his bipolar medication. Wendy also asks Ruth to end the relationship, but the latter disagrees.

What happened to Ben in Ozark?

Ben makes a mistake by telling Erin, Helen's daughter, that her mother is a lawyer for Omar Navarro. As a result, she thinks of Ben as a liability and orders a hitman to kill him. As he was behaving erratically with Wendy, he tries to escape the situation with both Wendy and Ruth. However, it does not work. Eventually, Wendy discloses his location and a hitman named Nelson heads out to look for him. By the end of Ozark Season 3, Ben dies.

Fans were really hooked on the show's third season which changed the fate of many of its characters. The cliffhanger ending of season 3 ignited the excitement for the fourth season of the show. Ahead of the show, many viewers also expressed their excitement and expected the makers will make Ben return to the show somehow and unveil he did not die.

Image: Instagram/@ozark