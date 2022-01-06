'Pam & Tommy' Trailer: Pamela Anderson-Tommy Lee's Infamous Sex Tape Adapted Into Series

One of the biggest scandals in Hollywood, the Pamela Anderson-Tommy Lee sex tape, is the subject of the latest miniseries, Pam & Tommy by Hulu. With less than a month to go for the release, the makers dropped the trailer of the show, and the viewers are likely to be drawn into the sensational incident in big numbers.

The makers termed it as the 'greatest love story ever sold.' The team has put in efforts to ensure that the visuals look convincing, with the lookalikes of the ex-couple nailing their looks.

Pam & Tommy, based on infamous Pamela-Anderson-Tommy Lee sex tape, trailer out

The trailer starts with Pamela, played by Lily James, being asked her name, and if she knew anything at all about Tommy, played by Sebastian Stan. She replies that she knew him as a drummer. Later, she is asked if she found him attractive, and she says that she liked his smile and continues to do so.

The couple believes they're good together and they film their moments of intimacy as they say cheers to 'everlasting love.' One night, their home is broken into and the locker is stolen. The robber, played by Seth Rogen, finds a gun, jewellery, watches and more, but it is a tape that he is most curious about, and takes on a risky step with it.

"This is so private, it's like we're seeing something we're not supposed to be seeing," the couple says.

"We have recently come in possession with a piece of material..." the couple pitches as they plan to sell it initially, but are told, "Nobody's ever getting richer for celebrity sex tape."

"What if we sold someplace nobody could find us," one of them says. Not much aware of what a website was, they decide to upload it on the internet in a way that people could order the tape directly from them.

It is sold for $59.95 and the couple are shocked to see themselves on the Internet. 'What the hell is this?" they ask and wonder 'how many copies of it are out.' Pirated copies go viral all over the web.

It also creates a rift in the relationship between the couple as Pamela says, "You don't seem to understand, what a big deal this is." Tommy replies, "I'm on that tape just as you." Her reply, "But this is worse for me" leaves Tommy baffled.

The plot then revolves around money, paparazzi spotlight, guns and attacks, and more.

The plot centres around the real incident of the sex tape from their honeymoon being leaked in 1995. The ex-couple, who got divorced in 1998, eventually entered into an agreement with a video company over the tape.

The series airs on Hulu from February 2.

Image: Instagram/@pamandtommyonhulu