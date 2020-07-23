Parineeti Chopra’s Throwback Video Dancing To 'Sharara Sharara' Will Leave Fans Nostalgic

Parineeti Chopra is known for her acting skills and for being a part of many memorable movies like Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Shuddh Desi Romance, Golmaal Again, to name a few. The actor is also an internet and social media sensation today, with around 24.8 million followers.

Here is a throwback video of Parineeti Chopra dancing to the popular song Sharara Sharara that will leave fans in nostalgia. Read ahead to know more-

Parineeti Chopra’s throwback video

Back in 2017, Parineeti Chopra posted a goofy video of herself shaking a leg on Shamita Shetty’s popular song Sharara Sharara. The song was from the movie Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai which released in 2002 and starred Uday Chopra, Jimmy Sheirgill, Bipasha Basu and Tulip Joshi in lead roles and featured Deven Verma, Dina Pathak and others in supporting roles.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti Chopra had captioned her video, “How to pass time between shots:- A tutorial. Thankyou @artinayar for inspiring me 🤣🤣”. The actor had also received many positive comments on this post of hers. Take a look-

The video has over 20 lakh views and fans have spammed the comment section of the post with comments of appreciation and liking. In the video, Parineeti Chopra is seen wearing a white colour half-sleeves t-shirt that she has tied till the york and made it into a crop top. She has worn a high-waist black colour palazzo with thigh-high slits at both the sides of her pant. She has left her wavy hair open giving them a side partition and a messy look. Parineeti Chopra has applied nude shade makeup and can be seen joyfully dancing to the song..

On the work front

Parineeti Chopra last appeared on the silver screen in Prashant Singh’s Jabariya Jodi (2019). The actor will next be seen in Dibankar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, with friend and co-star Arjun Kapoor. The movie was going to release in March 2020, but the release got postponed due to the global pandemic. No other release date of the movie has officially been announced by the makers yet.

