Park Hyung-Sik And Han Hyo Joo Confirm To Star In Ahn Gil's Upcoming Show 'Happiness'

Actors Han Hyo Joo and Park Hyung-Sik are set to feature as lead actors in the upcoming show Happiness. Happiness is going to be an apocalyptic thriller drama which will be produced by Total Variety Network. Happiness will be Han Hyo Joo’s first project as a lead actor after he appeared in the movie W in 2016.

According to a report by the Soompi website, Han Hyo Joo will play the role of Yoon Sae Bom in the show. Yoon Sae Boom is an agent in the Seoul Police Special Operations Unit, who is practical, decisive, and sharp. Park Hyung-Sik will play the role of Jang Yi Hyun who is an intelligent detective in the violent crimes section and is keen to protect his loved ones from the unknown enemy. Apart from Han Hyo and Park Hyung, actors like Jo Woo Jin are also confirmed to be a part of the cast of the show. Jo Win Jin will play the role of Han Tae Suk who is a commander of Armed Forces Medical Command.

Happiness is reportedly an apocalyptic drama in which the story revolves around new infectious diseases that are spreading in a city. The drama is expected to depict the psychological battle of fear and physical struggle that humans go through to survive the apocalypse against the unknown. The story of the show can be safely assumed to be highly influenced by the ongoing pandemic. Han Hyo Joo’s character gets affects by the apocalypse when she moves into a newly constructed apartment whereas Woo Jin’s character will hold a key to the unknown infectious disease. The drama will begin filming this month.

While addressing the media, the producers of the show said that the show will depict human greed and discrimination. They added that in this current time they feel that the importance of everyday life will deliver a new type of fun from the most realistic horror that’s going on in the world right now. Happiness will be produced by PD Ahn Gil Ho and written by Han Sang Woon. PD Ahn Gil Ho has produced many hit dramas like Forest of Secrets, Memories of Alhambra, and Record of Youth starring actors like Hyun Bin, Park Shin Hye, and Park Bo Gum. Ahn Gil is also coming up with another project The Glory starring Song Hye Ko in the lead role.

Promo Image: Park Hyung-Sik/ Han Hyo Joo's Instagram

