TV Star Parth Samthaan Soon To Make His Telugu Debut With The Film Alan Innucheri

Parth Samthaan, the popular television actor known for his roles in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, is all set to make his debut in the Telugu film industry. The actor recently took to his Instagram account to share the exciting news with his fans. After gaining popularity in Indian TV serials, he expressed excitement about venturing into the South Indian film industry.

Parth, who had been on a long vacation in the United States, returned to Hyderabad recently and posted a few pictures in a checkered shirt, mentioning "shoot mode," which got his fans speculating about his next project. However, he has now confirmed that he will be making his Telugu debut with the upcoming film, Alan Innucheri. In his Instagram post, Parth expressed his excitement about starting a new chapter in the South Indian film industry. He wrote, "I have always been a fan of south films and now starting my own chapter in it. #gratitude #telugu #movie #alaninnucheri #staytuned." According to Telly Chakker, the film in which he will be making his debut will also feature renowned actors Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt.

Parth Samthaan Career

Parth's career took off in 2014 when he made his debut in the hit TV serial Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan as Manik Malhotra. The show garnered a massive fan base, and Parth quickly became a household name. Since then, he has ventured into various television episodes and web series, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

In 2018, Parth was cast as Anurag Basu in the remake of the iconic television serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay. His portrayal of the legendary character was praised by both the audience and critics, further solidifying his position in the industry. Additionally, his on-screen chemistry with co-star Erica Fernandes, who played Prerna Sharma, was also widely appreciated. With his entry into Tollywood, Parth Samthaan is all set to explore new horizons and entertain a wider audience. Fans eagerly await his debut in Telugu cinema, and the anticipation for the film continues to grow.