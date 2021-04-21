Pat Sajak Accidentally Solves A Puzzle On 'Wheel Of Fortune'; Find Out What It Was

Pat Sajak who has been hosting the game show Wheel of Fortune for the longest time, recently made a huge slip up on camera and it was quite funny. However, the contestant still couldn’t pick up the hint and wasn’t able to solve the puzzle. Scroll along to find out what was the phrase, and how Sajak slipped it up.

Pat Sajak accidentally solves a puzzle on Wheel of Fortune

In a recent episode of Wheel of Fortune on Thursday, April 15, the 74-year-old host ended up slipping the right answer to a bonus round puzzle on the game. The letters on the screen read, “_ _ _ T E _ R A N _ L _ ” along with the hint that it was a phrase. Pat made a comment on how difficult the puzzle was and that he was glad to be the host, rather than solving it.

He said, “Yikes! Well, I’d rather be standing here than there, quite frankly”. And if you still haven’t guessed it, the answer was “Quite frankly”. However, the contestant did not realize that Pat had accidentally shared the answer and failed to solve the puzzle within the designated time limit.

The channel then shared a clip from the episode on various social media accounts, wherein Sajak and Vanna White discussed the former’s mistake. She asked him if he realised what he had done and Pat said, “I did, right after I said it. I wonder how many people at home caught it. There weren’t many letters up there and I said, ‘I’d rather be here than there, quite frankly’ — which was the puzzle”. Further adding that for those who didn’t get it, meaning that they were actually concentrating on the puzzle and said, “But it goes to show you that people are concentrating and they’re not paying any attention to me”.

The two hosts also discussed that the hint was only very subtle for the contestant to notice. Sajak then said, “It’s funny what your… mouth will say that your brain says, ‘You shouldn’t do that”. He then bid adieu to the audience and said, “we’ll quite frankly, see you next time”.

Promo Image Source: Still from the Wheel of Fortune episode