'Peacemaker' Twitter Review: Netizens Call John Cena-starrer 'Best Action Series'

John Cena-starrer Peacemaker finally premiered on HBO Max on January 13 and it is the first TV series of the DC Extended Universe. The series is the spin-off of the 2021 movie The Suicide Squad and is directed by James Gunn who also serves as showrunner and writer. The series explores the origin of the Peacemaker's character and picks up after the events of the movie.

Peacemaker began trending on social media as the show was released on HBO Max and netizens have now taken to social media to post their reviews of the show. Here is the Peacemaker Twitter review.

Twitter review of Peacemaker

The show stars John Cena in the title character of Peacemaker who believes in achieving peace at any cost. Netizens took to the microblogging site Twitter to post their reviews of the show. Several netizens praised the introduction of the series and James Gunn's direction and his sense of humour that has been reflected in the new TV series.

One netizen wrote, "If you enjoy James Gunn’s raunchy comedy and are a James Gunn fan, then you will enjoy #Peacemaker. Like #TheSuicideSquad I don't think this will be for everyone, but it has action and heart. Like all jokes, some work, some don't, but I'm digging the story—a fan of Vigilante."

Another user wrote, "#Peacemaker REVIEW: First 3 episodes are CRAZY. James Gunn does it again. This isn’t just another comic book show, it’s one of the BEST action series ever! Great performances & really funny too! A fitting end to Natasha’s journey while also setting up what’s next." Here are some other reviews by netizens.

#Peacemaker (New Emoji)

Episode 2 and 3 were awesome!



I hate that I'm gonna have to wait a week again 😭



How to watch Peacemaker in India

Peacemaker premiered on HBO Max and currently, the streaming platform doesn't provide its services in countries like UK and India. James Gunn took to his Twitter and answered questions as to whether Peacemaker would be released in these countries. Replying to a fan's tweet, Gunn wrote, "I am getting this question a hundred times a day.@hbomax & I are working on this; it will be on in the UK very soon, but it won’t be day & date with the US & much of the rest of the world. I am sorry as I did everything I possibly could & am disappointed as well." He added, "I’m working on India too, I promise. Along with the UK, it’s the place I get asked about the most."

