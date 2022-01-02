'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 Release Date: When Will The Final Season Come Out? Details Here

Fans were recently over the moon after Steven Knight's Peaky Blinders season 6 trailer surfaced online and gave viewers a glimpse into the show's final season. After the release of the exciting trailer, fans now wonder when the first episode will finally be released. Although there has been no official confirmation from the makers of Peaky Blinders about the same, the show will tentatively air in early 2022 as per reports by ANI.

Peaky Blinders season 6 release date

The Cillian Murphy-starrer Peaky Blinders is currently gearing up for the release of its final season. BBC had earlier announced that the upcoming season will be the show's last. The last season of the series will now see Cillian Murphy's Tommy try his best to avenge his nemesis, Oswald Mosley, after everything that went down between the duo in season 5. Mosley's character will be reprised by Sam Claflin.

BBC took to Instagram to share a one-and-a-half minute trailer of season 6 and wrote, "One last deal to be done.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣Watch the final series of Peaky Blinders, coming soon on iPlayer." The trailer opened with an impactful dialogue, as Tommy says, "One last deed to be done", which will be sure to give viewers goosebumps. The clip did now give away much of the storyline of season 6 of the show and only featured fleeting glimpses of the characters in the series. The trailer also featured Shelby, who could be seen saying, "We have a very powerful enemy. This will be the end of it". Tommy then quips that there is one last deed left before 'Peaky Blinders rest'.

According to Deadline, via ANI, the creator of the hit show, Knight had earlier opened up about the final season of the show and mentioned it would be 'back with a bang'. He said, "Peaky is back and with a bang. After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end the story will continue in another form".

Image: Twitter/@tommyalfiepeaky