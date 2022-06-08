Penn Badgley Spills Beans On 'You' Season 4; Says Makers Are 'shifting The Genre Slightly'

Penn Badgley's Netflix show You has amassed a big fan base, with many highly awaiting the release of its fourth instalment. Badgley's Joe Goldberg was last seen in the Californian suburb of Madre Linda, where his killing spree reached newer heights towards the finale. Joe will now be seen crawling into the streets of London, with makers trying to shift the show's format this time around.

In a recent conversation with ET, Penn explained the reason behind shifting to London for the new season, saying that it's cheaper'. Adding that they've finished filming the first four episodes, the Gossip Girl alum teased that the change in scenery for Joe could possibly mean a shift in the character's persona.

Penn Badgley spills beans on You Season 4

He said that while Joe would feel more liberated in London than in the United States, the main problem is in his psyche and not the outside world. "But the problem is in him, it's not so much outside of him so he's trying to change. He is always trying -- failing trying," Penn said.

Badgley also confirmed that Tati Gabrielle, who starred as Marianne in season 3, will be making her return. Stating that the show may seem different as it evolves, Badgley continued, "The tone is similar but it's shifting in that there is a different format. We're using a different format." He added that they're 'almost shifting the genre slightly' which is likely to work.

Penn also shed light on how his character isn't remotely close to the protagonist of Caroline Kepnes' books. "If you recreated him faithfully, it would be tough to watch. It would be really tough to watch," he mentioned.

More about You Season 4

Actor Charlotte Richie has been roped in to play the female lead in the upcoming instalment. She will take on the role of Kate, an art gallery director who's a 'smart, independent, suspicious' woman, according to Deadline. Her official character description also states that she 'immediately dislikes' Joe, strongly suspecting 'something about the man is not what he seems'. You has been developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble.

