Penthouse 2 Ep 8 Recap For Those Who Missed The Details: The Show Is Back With More Drama

Riding high on its first season's popularity, Penthouse 2 is also soaring high in viewership ratings. Just when fans think that the K-drama could not get any more dramatic, the next episode tops it all. Continuing its dramatic tone, episode 8 amplifies the war. Here's a detailed Penthouse 2 ep 8 recap for those who missed the details.

Penthouse 2 ep 8 recap

The Penthouse 2 episode 8 begins with Yoon Hee finding out where Dan Tae's secret passage lies. The shocking revelation comes later on, though, when Yoon Hee sees someone arriving at the space. That someone turns out to be none other than Na Ae Gyo who visits him to let him know that their Gangnam properties should be split 50/50 as she hands over the contract. After fighting some second thoughts, Yoon Hee finally decides to follow Ae Gyo and confront her face to face. Only, she pretends that she doesn't know her and calls her Su Ryeon to reinforce the lie. Her plan seems to be working seamlessly as she even manages to successfully install a tracking app on her phone.

On the other side, Yoon Cheol seems to have been ready with the divorce papers as he claims to not want to hurt his daughter Eun Byeol anymore and be done with the fake marriage with Yoon Hee once and for all. Things are turning south for Eun Byeol as there's no end to her getting bullied by her classmates in school, who seem to find much amusement in calling her a fake.

Meanwhile, Seo Jin and Yoon Cheol meet up to discuss the matters with Dan Tae. In moments of compassion, the two share a kiss but Yoon Cheol pulls away quickly. Dan Tae watches this scene from afar in anger. Later that night, Seo Jin breaks up with Dan Tae but it looks like he's adamant about seeking revenge as he makes a call soon after and promises that she'll regret her actions.

Moments later, a detective shows up at Seo Jin's apartment who frames Eun Byeol as the main suspect in Ro Na's murder and even has a necklace to prove the same. As a result, Seo Jin has no option but to confess that she was the one responsible for the murder and not Eun Byeol. Turns out, this was all a part of Dan Tae's revenge plan who shows up at the doorstep and tips of the officers as he reveals to have been recording the confession all this while. He further shamelessly blackmails her into continuing with their wedding preparations even though he had seen her kissing Yoon Cheol behind his back.

Viewers are also briefly taken through the fight scene between Ae Gyo and Dan Tae, the latter holding a gun up to her head. Towards the end, it is revealed that Dan Tae has blood all over his face as he's seen choking Ae Gyo. Before anything worse could happen, Logan arrives in time, knocks him out from behind and in the process, saves Ae Gyo as he pushes her into his car.