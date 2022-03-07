Pieces Of Her Ending Explained: Did Jane Kill Martin Queller? Here's All You Need To Know

Pieces of Her is a recently released American thriller drama series based on the 2018 novel by Karin Slaughter. As the series premiered on Netflix, it created a buzz among the audience for its thrilling plotline and stellar cast performances. Created by Charlotte Stoudt, the final episode of the first season was recently released leaving the fans in shock with the murder of Martin Queller. While many of the fans try to put pieces together to conclude who killed Martin Queller, here we are explaining the ending of Pieces of Her.

Pieces of Her features a talented cast of actors namely Toni Collette as Laura Oliver, Bella Heathcote as Andy Oliver, Omari Hardwick as Gordon Oliver, Jessica Barden as Jane Queller, David Wenham as Jasper Queller, Jacob Scipio as Michael Vargas, Joe Dempsie as young Nick Harp, Terry O'Quinn as Martin Queller, Aaron Jeffery as Nick and many others.

Pieces of Her Ending Explained

In the finale, as Jane realises that Andy's life is in danger, she tries to contact Nick and makes a deal with him. Later on, Nick murders Charlie and brings Andy to Clara's cabin and as Nick and jane get into a heated conflict thereafter, Andy stops jane from killing him. However, Andy is still unaware of the fact that her mother was already a criminal. They both then go back to belle Isle while the US marshals arrest Nick. Furthermore, Nick confesses that he did not put a gun in Juno's purse that eventually killed Martin Queller and claims that it was Jane who put the gun in Juno's bag in order to get her own father killed. It was then revealed how Jane makes a deal with Jasper so that all these facts that Nick is aware of doesn't come out.

On the other hand, Andy still felt restless to learn whether it was Nick who put the gun in Juno's bag and as she digs deeper, she learns that the purse that Juno carried actually belonged to her mother, Jane. For those wondering what could be the reason behind Jane killing his father, Martin Queller, it could be speculated that she had a traumatic childhood with him where she was often humiliated by her father. As her hatred towards her father escalated over the years, she executed a perfect plan for Martin Queller's murder and even get Nick out of the picture. She probably must've done all that in order to get a fresh start with her daughter, Andy.

Image: A Still from 'Pieces of Her'